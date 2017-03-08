IMF returns to review Guyana’s economic health

A delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is currently in Guyana to check up on the country’s economic health. The team will be here until March 17.

The visit by the IMF delegation is in keeping with its Article IV Mission

Under Article IV of the IMF’s Articles of Agreement, the IMF usually holds bilateral discussions with members every year. During those consultations, the mission reviews the overall economic developments in the country, as well as its policy measures aimed at maintaining economic stability, ensuring a sustainable external balance and further liberalizing foreign trade.

Upon the completion of the IMF mission consultations, the IMF Executive Board discusses the staff report and issues an assessment of the country’s economic situation and the adequacy of its economic policy measures, based on a comprehensive analysis of the overall economic situation and a wider fiscal policy strategy of the member country.

The IMF is an organization of 188 countries, working to foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial stability, facilitate international trade, promote high employment and sustainable economic growth, and reduce poverty around the world.

The last Article IV Executive Board Consultation was on May 9, 2016. In the IMF’s 2016 report, the relatively young APNU+AFC administration received high praise for steering Guyana’s economy unto the path of sustainable growth.

The Directors, in their evaluation of Guyana’s financial system last year, commended the resilience of the economy, which continues to grow despite global headwinds.

They noted, however, that challenges and risks remain, and encouraged the authorities to build up fiscal buffers, implement structural reforms, and strengthen the financial sector.

The Directors noted that Guyana remains vulnerable to changes in commodity prices due to its dependence on imported oil and the concentration of exports on a few commodities.

The Directors also stressed the importance of fiscal consolidation in order to safeguard debt sustainability and preserve fiscal and external buffers while maintaining growth momentum. They recommended that fiscal consolidation efforts focus on moderating the growth of current expenditures, in particular transfers to public enterprises, so as to preserve space for public investment while protecting social spending.

In their review, they encouraged the government to move toward greater economic diversification by advancing reforms to promote competition and improve the business climate.

The Directors said that given that the high costs of electricity, transportation and telecommunications have been longstanding impediments to growth, they supported well targeted public investment and liberalizing reforms to lower costs and raise productivity.

The IMF Members added that the largely concessional nature of debt contributes to resilience and should be preserved. They commended the authorities for taking a cautious approach in factoring in possible future oil income in their medium term fiscal plans.