Guyana Cup Fever Horserace meet 2017 set for Easter Sunday at Port Mourant

The Jumbo Jet Auto Sales and racing stables, who are the organizers of the annual Guyana Cup, Guyana Cup Fever and Guyana Cup rematch horseracing events, is reminding horserace fans that the Guyana Cup Fever meet is set for Sunday April 16th, Waster Sunday, at the Port Mourant Turf Club.
The organisers are in the final stages of finalizing their programme for the Easter Sunday meet.
So far eight races are listed for the day with close to $8M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for grabs with the feature event slated for horses classified C and lower for a winning purse of over $1.2M and trophy.
The organizers are taking their time with the finalization of the programme so as to cater for all the top horses in the country.
Top horses, stables and jockeys will be awarded with trophies compliments of Ramesh Sunich, Managing Director of the Trophy Stall of Bourda Market. A number of added attractions and incentives including free kites will be given away on race day. There will also be bouncy castle, trampoline and other attractions for children.
Among some of the rules that will be enforced on race day are -The Organizing Committee reserves the right to cancel/reframe any of the races. In the event that there are less than five (5) horses entered for any event the Organizing Committee reserves the right to cancel or reframe the said event or reduce the prize money after notifying the horse owners.
Seven horses must start or no fourth prize will be paid.
Interested persons can contact Chandu Ramkissoon (624-9063 or 232-0633), Irshad Mohammed on 664-1650. The coordinator is Nazrudeen “Jumbo Jet” Mohammed Jr. (Samuel Whyte)

