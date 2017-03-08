Gas cylinder explodes, elderly woman dies in fire

Latest update March 8th, 2017 12:15 AM
A woman, said to be in her early 80s, died on Monday after a gas cylinder exploded, killing her in her home at Morawhanna in the North West District. The victim has been identified as Pearl Savory.
According to information received, the woman drank her pressure pills and went to bed, forgetting something on her stove.
Residents reportedly heard a loud explosion and within minutes, the entire house was on fire. Her charred body was removed from the scene.
