GAPF salute female powerlifters on IWD

2017 Theme: Be Bold For Change

In a sport that has been traditionally dominated by men with the so called view that it’s not a woman’s place to be lifting heavy weights; powerlifting on the distaff side has been encouragingly shifting with more females being attracted to the sport, for varying reasons.

From having no females at all to one, then too and now numerous, powertlifting is lifting off with more females in our society taking to the platform.

Recently elected General Secretary of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) Andrea Smith, herself an active athlete in her wisdom along with her President, Ed Caesar and executive, have sought to highlight the contribution of women to the sport by seeking their input on a few pertinent questions pertaining to their involvement.

International Women’s Day 2017 is being celebrated under the theme: ‘Be Bold For Change’ with a call for the masses to help forge a better working world – a more gender inclusive world.

Well, the powerlifting federation is seeing to forge a better world in their arena and is encouraging more females and women to get involved in the sport which can enhance your outlook to life, generally.

Smith recently did a poll on the federation’s facebook page to garner feedback on the following questions. 1. Why do you engage in Barbell Training? 2. What (Who) inspired you to start Barbell Training? And for all the competitors: Explain the impact you would like your participation to have in your sport?

Following are the responses of the individuals who participated in the poll.

L. Ahamad (GABBF – General Secretary) 1. Why do you engage in Barbell Training? I engage in barbell training to gain strength and tone my body. 2. What (Who) inspired you to start Barbell Training? My best friend got me into weights and helped me to find strength levels I didn’t know I had before.

V. Rampersaud (GAPLF-72kg)

1. Why do you engage in Barbell Training? I started it to get into shape and to escape the situation I was dealing with. 2. What (Who) inspired you to start Barbell Training? I love the feeling of getting stronger and its therapy.

3. Explain the impact you would like your participation to have in your sport. My impact on this sport is to inspire other females that it is ok to do barbell training.

E. Tyrell (GAPLF-volunteer)

1. Why do you engage in Barbell Training? I have been lifting weights for nearly 20 years but it’s only recently that I decided to-by my standards-lift heavier weights. I’ve noticed that this has improved my fitness level as well as improved my mental self. I guess what I’m trying to say that it has helped me to love myself more-even with my flaws.

I am 40+ and I can honestly say I’m in better shape and stronger than I was 10 or even 20 years ago, this is an empowering perspective that I feel has helped me approach other aspects of my life in a much more productive way.

The fact that weight training also has an added benefit of reducing loss of bone density-which is a serious issue for older women – is the icing on the cake. I actually think of strength training as an investment for my 70 year old self. But I’m benefiting in the here and now too. What can be better than that!?

2. What (Who) inspired you to start Barbell Training? A few persons who powerlift competitively, have encouraged me try out heavy lifting and although I personally do not have the competitive spirit. I have felt that ‘rush’ that one gets when they have achieved some goal either, squatting, bench pressing or especially, deadlifting. It is intoxicating.

I. Meckdeci (GAPLF-72kg)

1. Why do you engage in Barbell Training? I started lifting because I wanted to get fit and strong. My bestie was into fitness and she was an inspiration. But mostly I did it for me.

2. What (Who) inspired you to start Barbell Training? My best friend, moreover I like feeling strong. Lifting makes me feel empowered.

3. Explain the impact you would like your participation to have in your sport. I’d like to encourage more women to lift, so that we can all be healthy and happier. If they see me competing they may be inspired to try.

S. Nicholas (GAPLF-63kg)

Why do you engage in Barbell Training? Exercise, strength, stay healthy, fit body and great from my bones also “I like it”.

2. “What (Who) inspired you to start Barbell Training? I was working out to lose weight a few years back and one of the trainers observed my commitment and progress and suggested I try the sport. Omar Hope. He Coach up to a point, then suggested I find Andrea and then I was introduced to Martin.

3. Explain the impact you would like your participation to have in your sport. For women I hope they can use me as good example. I would love to see more women in the gym using more and more heavy weights to get healthier no matter the age, achieving a healthy mind and body leads to a fit and productive nation of women. That being said more women in the sport would be awesome also.

C. Rodney (GAPLF-93kg)

1. Why do you engage in Barbell Training? Because it is a challenge and I’ve always loved being challenged.

2. What (Who) inspired you to start Barbell Training? My trainers and now fellow lifters; particularly, N. Taharally.

Lisa Oudit (GAPLF-84kg)

1. Why do you engage in Barbell Training? To become better.

2. What (Who) inspired you to start Barbell Training? Health.

3. Explain the impact you would like your participation to have in your sport – impact that I would like my participation to have on myself is improved mental health such as my mood and the ability to concentrate on the different tasks and responsibilities assigned to me daily. Also reduces stress and depression, in a way to help build my self-confidence and mostly to have and maintain a healthy weight.

N. Taharally (GAPLF – Executive Committee Member – 72kg)

1. Why do you engage in Barbell Training? I use barbell training to stay fit and strong.

2. What (Who) inspired you to start Barbell Training? Fellow lifters; Demitri Chan and Feroze Hussein.

A. Smith (GAPLF –General Secretary – 63kg)

1. Why do you engage in Barbell Training? As a natural progression (added support) to the sporting activities I was involved in at the time; I was an avid runner and played badminton regularly.

2. What (Who) inspired you to start Barbell Training? People; A. (1) A visibly energetic woman (Massah Pratt); an active aerobics instructor who always advocated the necessity for both ‘free weights’ and barbells to be a part of any female’s training regime. She was the first female I observed squatting 135lbs (‘in the bucket’).

b. (ii) A Militant Man (Now my Coach) who displayed an orderly/structured approach to training that suited my personality. He taught me not to be afraid of a loaded barbell.

3. Explain the impact you would like your participation to have in your sport – I’d like my participation in powerlifting to have a positive impact on other females; I’d like to foster a legacy which enables the contributions of female powerlifters to become both prominent and comprehensive (on and off the platform). I’d like to contribute to creating a new appeal for powerlifting that would encourage any female to participate.

Smith shares some additional thoughts on Female Powerlifting in Guyana – Where we are today.

* There has been an increase in the number of females participating in powerlifting (for various reasons); though positive for the local Guyana scenario, this number that is still comparatively small regionally and internationally.

* Thanks to improved e-media channels, females now readily have access to information on various training methodologies/modalities; females are now acutely aware of the benefits of proper health regimes (diet and exercise).

* As a support to the sport on a whole, social media feeds (youtube, Instagram, facebook) are showcasing females engaged in various forms of barbell training; and because of this females are seeing for themselves that they too can engage in this form of exercise; their perceptions are changing, they are becoming encouraged.

* The fairer (female) side of powerlifting is very malleable for improvement if the sport as a whole is marketed relevantly to this cause; through:-

– Sharing of accurate information to re-informed skewed training ideologies e.g. “barbell training will not turn you into a man” “lifting weights will not make you unable to conceive”

– Promoting past and current local female lifters; and also regional lifters.

* Females should be reminded and encouraged by the fact that there are additional girls in their categories) lifting/competing proudly.

– Promoting the true reality of powerlifting;

(i) It isn’t a ‘one-off sport’ – like any other sport, training dividends come with time, consistency, effort and discipline.

– Fostering community (empowerment).

On a positive note this small number of females powerlifters, lends itself well to the fostering of community among female lifters, in which they can share their individual experiences and encourage each other;

– Promoting additional aspects of the powerlifting in which females can participate, and shatter the glass ceiling (multiple times over) e.g. Accredited Referees and Scorers.

An example of a past local female referee is Ms. Dawn MaCalmon-Barker, former national and regional powerlifting champion. (Franklin Wilson)