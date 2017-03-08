ECB congratulates Paul on National team selection

Latest update March 8th, 2017 12:20 AM

The Essequibo Cricket Board had extended congratulations to all-rounder Keemo Paul on his selection to the Guyana Jaguars team for the upcoming engagement against Jamaica Scorpions.
A release from the board stated that Paul is a committed cricketer and his elevation will motivate the youths in the county. “Paul definitely has the ability to excel at the highest level and we would like to wish him well,” the release went on.
Paul, who plays for Noitgedacht SC in Wakenaam, was the vice captain of the West Indies U-19 team that won the ICC World Cup in Bangladesh last year.

