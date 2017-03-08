Latest update March 8th, 2017 12:20 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

CM Wendell Meusa is best Rapid Chess Player following remarkable display

Mar 08, 2017 Sports 0

He is touted as the best in the longer version of the game but Candidate Master (CM), Wendell Meusa, proved to be proficient in another department when he carted off the spoils in the Trophy Stall FIDE Rapid one day Chess

CM Anthony Drayton, CM Wendell Meusa and Chino Chung (back row) shared the podium spots.

tournament last Saturday at the National Resource Center, Woolford Avenue, Thomas Lands, Georgetown.
Meusa turned back a strong challenge from CM Anthony Drayton, in what was regarded as his toughest challenge, and went on to play unbeaten to chalk up 7 points, while his nemesis finished in the second place with one point less. Meusa is currently rated at 2047 points.
Chino Chung continued his upward trek among the top guns and assumed the final podium position with five points after surrendering games to Drayton and Davion Mars.
The competitiveness of the tournament was apparent after several other players completed the day on 4 points each. They included Junior Champion, Saeed Ali, Davion Mars, WFM Maria Varona-Thomas, Andre Jagnandan and Joshua Gopaul. Roberto Neto amassed 3 ½ points, while Nelisha and Waveney Johnson, Jayden Taylor, Akili Theophil, Sophia Singh and Joshua Singh all finished on 3 points apiece. Rashad Hussain and Isaiah McCalman ended the day on 2 ½ and 1 point respectively.
Meanwhile, President of the Guyana Chess Federation lauded Meusa on his continued progress in the game. He also noted the growing competitiveness where several of the competitors finished on similar points. The GCF boss also extended profound gratitude to the proprietor of Trophy Stall and officials of the National Sports Commission for their contribution to the success of the tournament.
He also singled out several of the junior players that have shown remarkable improvement. They include Joshua Gopaul, Nelisha Johnson, and Andre Jagnandan.

More in this category

Sports

NSC Mash Badminton winners collect prizes

NSC Mash Badminton winners collect prizes

Mar 08, 2017

The Guyana Badminton Association held the presentation for the winners for the National Sports Commission Mashramani Badminton Open & Junior Tournament on Monday last at the National Gymnasium....
Read More
Leading Edge Sports Store supports George, Imlach Tapeball tourney

Leading Edge Sports Store supports George, Imlach...

Mar 08, 2017

Guyana Cup Fever Horserace meet 2017 set for Easter Sunday at Port Mourant

Guyana Cup Fever Horserace meet 2017 set for...

Mar 08, 2017

ECB congratulates Paul on National team selection

ECB congratulates Paul on National team selection

Mar 08, 2017

CM Wendell Meusa is best Rapid Chess Player following remarkable display

CM Wendell Meusa is best Rapid Chess Player...

Mar 08, 2017

BVA to represent Guyana in U19 goodwill tournament in Trinidad

BVA to represent Guyana in U19 goodwill...

Mar 08, 2017

STAG Elite League – Leaders Playoff Tourney …GDF and Victoria Kings post opening wins

STAG Elite League – Leaders Playoff Tourney...

Mar 07, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • VAT on childbirth

    What took place yesterday at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition and at the headquarters of the Special Organized... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch