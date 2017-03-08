CM Wendell Meusa is best Rapid Chess Player following remarkable display

He is touted as the best in the longer version of the game but Candidate Master (CM), Wendell Meusa, proved to be proficient in another department when he carted off the spoils in the Trophy Stall FIDE Rapid one day Chess

tournament last Saturday at the National Resource Center, Woolford Avenue, Thomas Lands, Georgetown.

Meusa turned back a strong challenge from CM Anthony Drayton, in what was regarded as his toughest challenge, and went on to play unbeaten to chalk up 7 points, while his nemesis finished in the second place with one point less. Meusa is currently rated at 2047 points.

Chino Chung continued his upward trek among the top guns and assumed the final podium position with five points after surrendering games to Drayton and Davion Mars.

The competitiveness of the tournament was apparent after several other players completed the day on 4 points each. They included Junior Champion, Saeed Ali, Davion Mars, WFM Maria Varona-Thomas, Andre Jagnandan and Joshua Gopaul. Roberto Neto amassed 3 ½ points, while Nelisha and Waveney Johnson, Jayden Taylor, Akili Theophil, Sophia Singh and Joshua Singh all finished on 3 points apiece. Rashad Hussain and Isaiah McCalman ended the day on 2 ½ and 1 point respectively.

Meanwhile, President of the Guyana Chess Federation lauded Meusa on his continued progress in the game. He also noted the growing competitiveness where several of the competitors finished on similar points. The GCF boss also extended profound gratitude to the proprietor of Trophy Stall and officials of the National Sports Commission for their contribution to the success of the tournament.

He also singled out several of the junior players that have shown remarkable improvement. They include Joshua Gopaul, Nelisha Johnson, and Andre Jagnandan.