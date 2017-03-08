Latest update March 8th, 2017 12:20 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

BVA to represent Guyana in U19 goodwill tournament in Trinidad

Mar 08, 2017 Sports 0

The Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA), which is touted as one of the most active associations in Guyana, will be undertaking an overseas trip to the twin Island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago for its U19 volleyball players.
The BVA will be undertaking the trip to participate in an international tournament from the 9th to the 13th March as a result of an invitation by the Trinidad and Tobago Volleyball Federation (TTVF). Whilst in Trinidad the BVA U19 team is expected to participate in matches against teams from the Twin Island Republic and Barbados.
Although they haven’t participated in the competition in successive years, this is the fourth time they will be taking part in the competition, having won the competition on the three previous occasions they participated.
A 17 man team led by President of The BVA, former national Captain and present national coach, Levi Nedd-who will serve as manager coach, will be representing the BVA at the annual tournament.
A number of organizations have come forward to assist the team with sponsorship including Director of Sports Christopher Jones and the National Sports Commission, Department of Culture Youth and Sports, St Francis Community Developers, Balram Shane General Store, Poonai Pharmacy and Unicell Phone Shack among others.
The team is expected to depart Guyana around 18:00hrs tomorrow and return on Tuesday Morning.
The tournament will also be used in preparation of the upcoming Inter Guiana Games later this year. (Samuel Whyte)

More in this category

Sports

NSC Mash Badminton winners collect prizes

NSC Mash Badminton winners collect prizes

Mar 08, 2017

The Guyana Badminton Association held the presentation for the winners for the National Sports Commission Mashramani Badminton Open & Junior Tournament on Monday last at the National Gymnasium....
Read More
Leading Edge Sports Store supports George, Imlach Tapeball tourney

Leading Edge Sports Store supports George, Imlach...

Mar 08, 2017

Guyana Cup Fever Horserace meet 2017 set for Easter Sunday at Port Mourant

Guyana Cup Fever Horserace meet 2017 set for...

Mar 08, 2017

ECB congratulates Paul on National team selection

ECB congratulates Paul on National team selection

Mar 08, 2017

CM Wendell Meusa is best Rapid Chess Player following remarkable display

CM Wendell Meusa is best Rapid Chess Player...

Mar 08, 2017

BVA to represent Guyana in U19 goodwill tournament in Trinidad

BVA to represent Guyana in U19 goodwill...

Mar 08, 2017

STAG Elite League – Leaders Playoff Tourney …GDF and Victoria Kings post opening wins

STAG Elite League – Leaders Playoff Tourney...

Mar 07, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • VAT on childbirth

    What took place yesterday at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition and at the headquarters of the Special Organized... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch