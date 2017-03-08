BVA to represent Guyana in U19 goodwill tournament in Trinidad

The Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA), which is touted as one of the most active associations in Guyana, will be undertaking an overseas trip to the twin Island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago for its U19 volleyball players.

The BVA will be undertaking the trip to participate in an international tournament from the 9th to the 13th March as a result of an invitation by the Trinidad and Tobago Volleyball Federation (TTVF). Whilst in Trinidad the BVA U19 team is expected to participate in matches against teams from the Twin Island Republic and Barbados.

Although they haven’t participated in the competition in successive years, this is the fourth time they will be taking part in the competition, having won the competition on the three previous occasions they participated.

A 17 man team led by President of The BVA, former national Captain and present national coach, Levi Nedd-who will serve as manager coach, will be representing the BVA at the annual tournament.

A number of organizations have come forward to assist the team with sponsorship including Director of Sports Christopher Jones and the National Sports Commission, Department of Culture Youth and Sports, St Francis Community Developers, Balram Shane General Store, Poonai Pharmacy and Unicell Phone Shack among others.

The team is expected to depart Guyana around 18:00hrs tomorrow and return on Tuesday Morning.

The tournament will also be used in preparation of the upcoming Inter Guiana Games later this year. (Samuel Whyte)