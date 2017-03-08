Burglar escapes with almost $300,000 in cash, phone cards from pharmacy

Poonai’s Pharmacy and Animal Health Care in Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice was burgled yesterday morning after a lone intruder cut open the locks to the business and made off with close to $300,000 in cash and

phone cards.

Pusmattie Bhigroog, who stays with her son Poonai Bhigroog, proprietor of Poonai’s Pharmacy, told Kaieteur News that they all retired to bed on Monday after closing up, like any other day, but during the early morning hours yesterday, someone passed and saw the pharmacy’s front door open.

”In the morning when someone pass on the road they call on Mr. Poonai, my son, and they told him that his store is open…his shop door is open, so the person ask if he close it, and he said yes.”

The woman said that upon hearing this, her son and her daughter-in-law ran downstairs to check on the premises when it was discovered that all the locks to the front entrance had been cut open. According to her, the intruder managed to break the cashier’s booth, where it was discovered that money that was left there had been removed.

She also pointed out that on that evening the security systems failed them, since the alarm did not go off, “we have an alarm and if any little thing pass across it goes off, but it didn’t”.

An estimated $250,000 in cash was stolen along with $30,000 in phone cards.