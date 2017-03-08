Burglar escapes with almost $300,000 in cash, phone cards from pharmacy

Latest update March 8th, 2017 12:15 AM
Poonai’s Pharmacy and Animal Health Care in Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice was burgled yesterday morning after a lone intruder cut open the locks to the business and made off with close to $300,000 in cash and
phone cards.
Pusmattie Bhigroog, who stays with her son Poonai Bhigroog, proprietor of Poonai’s Pharmacy, told Kaieteur News that they all retired to bed on Monday after closing up, like any other day, but during the early morning hours yesterday, someone passed and saw the pharmacy’s front door open.
”In the morning when someone pass on the road they call on Mr. Poonai, my son, and they told him that his store is open…his shop door is open, so the person ask if he close it, and he said yes.”
The woman said that upon hearing this, her son and her daughter-in-law ran downstairs to check on the premises when it was discovered that all the locks to the front entrance had been cut open. According to her, the intruder managed to break the cashier’s booth, where it was discovered that money that was left there had been removed.
She also pointed out that on that evening the security systems failed them, since the alarm did not go off, “we have an alarm and if any little thing pass across it goes off, but it didn’t”.
An estimated $250,000 in cash was stolen along with $30,000 in phone cards.
Mar 07, 2017Winners of the first half of season two of the STAG Elite League organized by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Guyana Defence Force (GDF) have continued their dominance when the League Leaders...
Mar 07, 2017
Mar 07, 2017
Mar 07, 2017
Mar 07, 2017
Mar 07, 2017
Mar 07, 2017
Almost ninety-nine percent of the people who listened to Bharrat Jagdeo and Donald Ramotar at Port Mourant last Sunday... more
What took place yesterday at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition and at the headquarters of the Special Organized... more
(A presentation by Sir Ronald Sanders on Friday 17 February 2017 at a Conference organised by Goethals Consulting Corp.... more