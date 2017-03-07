Top IKD Chairman & Chief Instructor Grades 131 Karate Students at the YMCA

Founder of the International Karate Daigaku, 9th Dan Shuseki Shihan Frank Woon-A-Tai, graded 131 Karatekas of the ASK-Guyana at the YMCA Thomas Lands on Sunday last; assisted by Sensei Amir Khouri 6th Dan and Sensei Roger Peroune 4th Dan.

Students from the (Association do Shotokan Karate-Guyana) Dojo’s – Linden, Albion, Blairmont, Land of Canaan, Canal #1 and Georgetown were examined and graded. Following are the collective results:

2nd Dan Promotions 1. Donte Fernandes YMCA

2. Shakeem Shelton Walcott YMCA

3. Andy Madray Sam-Reddy Albion

1st Dan Promotions 1. Mark Singh YMCA

2. Alexia Robert YMCA

3. Michael Dev Dhani YMCA

4. Tulsidai Ramotar Canal #1

5. Maqsood Ahmad Mansoor Linden

6. Eric Bisember Albion

7. Asaad Abdool Blairmont

Outstanding KYU Grade promotions: 10 KYU to 8 KYU: Marlon McKenzie, Jazara Hewitt, Samiyah Duncan, Micah Saul, Aliyah Stewart, Zac Hussain, Anya Insanally, Yijun Huang, Jian Hong Zhang, Zion Rambarran, Marvin Armstrong, Nick Sookdeo, Kadre Henry, Tharisha Montes de Oca, Jehoash Thomas, Jared Rambissoon, Jayden Adrian and Shinessa Boyce.

10 KYU to 7 KYU: Krisendat Phagoo, Nalini Arjoon, Andre Sookram, Ramzan Singh and Bradley Fenty.

9 KYU to 7 KYU: Farhan Jahan.

8 KYU to 6 KYU: Aldo Melendez and Bhaskar Jaipersaud.

7 KYU to 5 KYU: Raphael Isaacs, Shanker Parasram, Jerry Santana-Bain, D’Andre DaSilva and Andes Roberts.

5 KYU to 3 KYU: Rapheal Ograsein, Joel Kellman and Shemar Parkinson.

Total KYU Grades Promotions: 37students to Yellow Belt (8 KYU), 20 students to Orange Belt (7 KYU), 13 students to Green Belt (6 KYU), 16 students to Blue Belt (5 KYU), 17 students to Purple Belt (4 KYU), 8 students to Brown Belt (3 KYU), 5 students to Brown Belt (2 KYU), 5 students to Brown Belt (1 KYU); 7 students to 1st DAN (Black Belt), 3 students to 2nd DAN (Black Belt).