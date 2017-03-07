Top IKD Chairman & Chief Instructor Grades 131 Karate Students at the YMCA

Latest update March 7th, 2017 12:25 AM
Founder of the International Karate Daigaku, 9th Dan Shuseki Shihan Frank Woon-A-Tai, graded 131 Karatekas of the ASK-Guyana at the YMCA Thomas Lands on Sunday last; assisted by Sensei Amir Khouri 6th Dan and Sensei Roger Peroune 4th Dan.
Students from the (Association do Shotokan Karate-Guyana) Dojo’s – Linden, Albion, Blairmont, Land of Canaan, Canal #1 and Georgetown were examined and graded. Following are the collective results:
2nd Dan Promotions 1. Donte Fernandes YMCA
2. Shakeem Shelton Walcott YMCA
3. Andy Madray Sam-Reddy Albion
1st Dan Promotions 1. Mark Singh YMCA
2. Alexia Robert YMCA
3. Michael Dev Dhani YMCA
4. Tulsidai Ramotar Canal #1
5. Maqsood Ahmad Mansoor Linden
6. Eric Bisember Albion
7. Asaad Abdool Blairmont
Outstanding KYU Grade promotions: 10 KYU to 8 KYU: Marlon McKenzie, Jazara Hewitt, Samiyah Duncan, Micah Saul, Aliyah Stewart, Zac Hussain, Anya Insanally, Yijun Huang, Jian Hong Zhang, Zion Rambarran, Marvin Armstrong, Nick Sookdeo, Kadre Henry, Tharisha Montes de Oca, Jehoash Thomas, Jared Rambissoon, Jayden Adrian and Shinessa Boyce.
10 KYU to 7 KYU: Krisendat Phagoo, Nalini Arjoon, Andre Sookram, Ramzan Singh and Bradley Fenty.
9 KYU to 7 KYU: Farhan Jahan.
8 KYU to 6 KYU: Aldo Melendez and Bhaskar Jaipersaud.
7 KYU to 5 KYU: Raphael Isaacs, Shanker Parasram, Jerry Santana-Bain, D’Andre DaSilva and Andes Roberts.
5 KYU to 3 KYU: Rapheal Ograsein, Joel Kellman and Shemar Parkinson.
Total KYU Grades Promotions: 37students to Yellow Belt (8 KYU), 20 students to Orange Belt (7 KYU), 13 students to Green Belt (6 KYU), 16 students to Blue Belt (5 KYU), 17 students to Purple Belt (4 KYU), 8 students to Brown Belt (3 KYU), 5 students to Brown Belt (2 KYU), 5 students to Brown Belt (1 KYU); 7 students to 1st DAN (Black Belt), 3 students to 2nd DAN (Black Belt).
Mar 07, 2017Winners of the first half of season two of the STAG Elite League organized by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Guyana Defence Force (GDF) have continued their dominance when the League Leaders...
Mar 07, 2017
Mar 07, 2017
Mar 07, 2017
Mar 07, 2017
Mar 07, 2017
Mar 07, 2017
Guyana is seeing dangerous waters coming right onto its doorsteps but if it doesn’t act, it will face horrible consequences.... more
Guyanese have been paying attention to the possibilities of local content for the country’s soon-to-become oil industry.... more
(A presentation by Sir Ronald Sanders on Friday 17 February 2017 at a Conference organised by Goethals Consulting Corp.... more