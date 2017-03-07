Latest update March 7th, 2017 12:25 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

STAG Elite League – Leaders Playoff Tourney …GDF and Victoria Kings post opening wins

Mar 07, 2017 Sports 0

Winners of the first half of season two of the STAG Elite League organized by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Guyana Defence Force (GDF) have continued their dominance when the League Leaders segment of the league

Battle for possession in the Buxton United vs Victoria Kings clash.

kicked off on Sunday evening last at the Tucville ground.
Also in winner’s row were Victoria Kings in their clash with fellow East Demerara side, Buxton United.
Battling in the main attraction and featuring a number of new signings, both GDF and Fruta Conquerors were out to showcase their players with the aim of garnering much needed fan support for the remainder of the season.
Conquerors it was who would take the lead through one of their new signing’s, Konata Manning in the 25th minute of the match. Both sides have shown that they are fit and tactically solid teams during the first half of the league.
The match was by no means a walk over for either side which was reflected in the goal drought both sides experienced. As the game matured, the lads from the Army drew level on the stroke of half time compliments of a Delroy Ferdinand strike.
Going into the break with the score at 1-1 was the perfect physiological edge the soldiers would have hoped for as they turned the pressure back on the home team. It was clear that neither team could have afforded any mistakes in their respective final thirds.
But on 75 minutes, the GDF nosed ahead when Jeffrey Pereira fired his shot past Derrick Carter in goal for Conquerors. As it turned out, it was the winning goal for the GDF which sealed their place in the final of the League Leaders tournament.
Fruta Conquerors will have a second chance to meet the GDF again if they can get past Victoria Kings on Thursday at the GDF ground.
In Sunday’s opening match, The Kings took care of Buxton United by the lone goal of that game which was scored by seasoned campaigner Aubrey Gibson in the 76th minute.
Preceding the Conquerors vs Kings encounter on Thursday would be the semi finals of the Women’s Development League. From 15:30hrs, Paiomak FC will take on Fruta Conquerors which would be followed by the second semi between GDF and St. Ignatius.

More in this category

Sports

STAG Elite League – Leaders Playoff Tourney …GDF and Victoria Kings post opening wins

STAG Elite League – Leaders Playoff Tourney …GDF and Victoria...

Mar 07, 2017

Winners of the first half of season two of the STAG Elite League organized by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Guyana Defence Force (GDF) have continued their dominance when the League Leaders...
Read More
Mentore toppled by Harding as DCC makes sweeping Changes

Mentore toppled by Harding as DCC makes sweeping...

Mar 07, 2017

Milo 18 and under Football Competition…QC, Mae’s and Dolphin record wins

Milo 18 and under Football Competition…QC,...

Mar 07, 2017

Sans Souci overcome G Square Cavaliers

Sans Souci overcome G Square Cavaliers

Mar 07, 2017

Former Windies coach points to Caribbean series as key for Afghans

Former Windies coach points to Caribbean series...

Mar 07, 2017

Bel Air Lions Club / Supligen Dominoes Tournament…Teams continue to register

Bel Air Lions Club / Supligen Dominoes...

Mar 07, 2017

Guyana Judo Association host successful Republic C/Ships

Guyana Judo Association host successful Republic...

Mar 07, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch