STAG Elite League – Leaders Playoff Tourney …GDF and Victoria Kings post opening wins

Winners of the first half of season two of the STAG Elite League organized by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Guyana Defence Force (GDF) have continued their dominance when the League Leaders segment of the league

kicked off on Sunday evening last at the Tucville ground.

Also in winner’s row were Victoria Kings in their clash with fellow East Demerara side, Buxton United.

Battling in the main attraction and featuring a number of new signings, both GDF and Fruta Conquerors were out to showcase their players with the aim of garnering much needed fan support for the remainder of the season.

Conquerors it was who would take the lead through one of their new signing’s, Konata Manning in the 25th minute of the match. Both sides have shown that they are fit and tactically solid teams during the first half of the league.

The match was by no means a walk over for either side which was reflected in the goal drought both sides experienced. As the game matured, the lads from the Army drew level on the stroke of half time compliments of a Delroy Ferdinand strike.

Going into the break with the score at 1-1 was the perfect physiological edge the soldiers would have hoped for as they turned the pressure back on the home team. It was clear that neither team could have afforded any mistakes in their respective final thirds.

But on 75 minutes, the GDF nosed ahead when Jeffrey Pereira fired his shot past Derrick Carter in goal for Conquerors. As it turned out, it was the winning goal for the GDF which sealed their place in the final of the League Leaders tournament.

Fruta Conquerors will have a second chance to meet the GDF again if they can get past Victoria Kings on Thursday at the GDF ground.

In Sunday’s opening match, The Kings took care of Buxton United by the lone goal of that game which was scored by seasoned campaigner Aubrey Gibson in the 76th minute.

Preceding the Conquerors vs Kings encounter on Thursday would be the semi finals of the Women’s Development League. From 15:30hrs, Paiomak FC will take on Fruta Conquerors which would be followed by the second semi between GDF and St. Ignatius.