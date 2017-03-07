SOCU officers testify as Omar Shariff trial begins

Two officers attached to the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) testified yesterday, when the trial of Omar Shariff, former Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of the Presidency, and his wife, commenced in the

Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Shariff, 46, and his wife, Savitri Hardeo, 32, both of 36 Dowding Street, Kitty, are accused of failing to comply with a production order issued by former Chief Justice (ag) Yonette Cummings-Edwards.

This charge is related to Section 26 (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Financing Terrorism Act.

It is alleged that on or after October 14, 2016, in the Georgetown Magisterial District, Shariff failed to comply with a production order dated October, 6, 2016 – made by Chief Justice (CJ) Yonette Cummings-Edwards – to produce certain named documents stated therein to Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sydney James (Head of the Special Organized Crime Unit) not later than seven days after service, which was done by a marshal of the High Court, on the said Shariff, who contravened the order without reasonable cause.

Shariff’s wife was slapped with a similar charge.

Shariff and Hardeo, who were represented by Attorney Sanjeev Datadin, have pleaded not guilty to the charge and are out on self bail.

Testifying was Superintendent of Police, Brian Vieira, an investigator at SOCU.

Superintendent Vieira told the court that he is involved in financial investigating, such as matters relating to money laundering. According to the witness, on June 30, 2016, he left for Shariff’s home, after being given a search warrant and certain instructions from Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sydney James.

The police officer recounted that upon arrival at the home, he met with Hardeo, during which he identified himself as an officer and explained the reason for his visit.

Superintendent Vieira revealed that he searched the couple’s home and retrieved several financial documents and two laptop computers, among other items. The witness disclosed that he packed the items into a box and requested Hardeo to accompany him to SOCU Headquarters, Camp Road, Georgetown.

Twenty minutes after, he recounted that Assistant Commissioner James arrived at the headquarters in the company of Shariff and other police ranks.

Superintendent Vieira told the court that Shariff visited him on November 4, 2016, while he was the lone officer on duty at SOCU, during which he handed over six boxes of financial records to him.

Also testifying yesterday was Superintendent of Police, Trevor Reid.

Attorneys Trenton Lake, Michael Somersall, Hewley Griffith, Patrice Henry, Lawrence Harris and Compton Richardson are representing the prosecution.

In October 2016, the former Chief Justice granted a production order, which compels individuals or organizations to produce information to help assist in an investigation. The order was for both the former PS and his wife. The two apparently did not comply, despite being reminded and written to by SOCU to provide the requested information.

On June 30, 2016, Shariff was sent on leave by Minster of State Joseph Harmon, pending investigation by SOCU.