Sans Souci overcome G Square Cavaliers

Sans Souci defeated G Square Cavaliers by two wickets when the Wakenaam Cricket Committee Farmers T20 Cup continued recently.
Playing at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground, G Square Cavaliers batted first and managed 102 all out in 19.2 overs. Kamal Khan made 20 and Jaggernauth Manbodh 15; Cleon Venture picked up three wickets.
Sans Souci responded with 104-8 in 17 overs. Wayne Osbourne struck 40 while Reon Venture made 30. Dayawant Shiwnandan bagged five wickets.
Good Success will take on Noitgedacht SC in the next semi final on a date to be announced.
