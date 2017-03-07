‘Reaction’ Drag Meet could make strong impact on GMR&SC calendar

With Suriname confirming participation in the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) season opening ‘Reaction’ Drag Meet set for March 19, at the South Dakota Circuit, fans will now have the opportunity to witness

an exciting day of action.

Coming off a successful season last year, drag racing has become another segment of motor sport that is eagerly anticipated by supporters and competitors alike and the upcoming event is shaping up to make a strong impact on the governing body’s calendar for 2017.

According to newly-elected President of the GMR&SC Rameeze Mohamed, who held an interactive session with the media recently, the club is hoping for huge success in every aspect of the sport, including circuit and endurance racing and support for the season opener’s, could provide an early test for the sport’s success or failure this year.

However, premature indications seem to suggest that stakeholders such as the competitors, executive and sponsors are eager to make the new administration’s tenure a success.

The Dutch competitors have always posed the biggest threat to our dominance of the sport in this region and their presence is definitely a fillip for the event.

It would take competitors such as the Daby brothers Rondell and Peter, Sanjay Persaud, Anand Ramchand, Sean Persaud and others to hold off the Surinamese.

The makeup of their team is not known as yet, but usually they send a formidable contingent to compete in all the categories and with relations between the two countries remaining very strong, it is not far-fetched to think that the team will be a strong one as well.

Mohamed had said that they intend to expand participation this year so we could see competitors from other countries within the region coming to be part of the occasion.

Drag Racing has grown in popularity and the GMR&SC now has another part of the sport that has taken off to the extent that it is now able to generate income for the entity.