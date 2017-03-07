Pastor remanded on charge of death by dangerous driving

A 35-year-old senior pastor of the Universal Church of Kingdom of God was yesterday remanded to prison after he was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge read that on March 3, Haleno Angelo Luiz, drove his vehicle PPP 4765 in a manner dangerous to the public causing the death of Maurice Moseley.

Luiz’s attorney, in an attempt to secure bail for his client, told the court that his client moved to Guyana three years ago to spread the word of God, and that the Brazilian national holds a work permit which was issued to him last year.

Prior to Luiz having his work permit, he was working in Guyana for three years as a senior Pastor at the Universal Church which is located at Charlotte and Wellington Streets in Georgetown.

The lawyer further told the court that since he has been in Guyana, his client has become a public figure and has no prior antecedents.

However, Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones objected to bail being granted, on a series of grounds which included the fact that Luiz is not a Guyanese and if granted bail it is likely that he would not return to court for the trial, as well as the nature and gravity of the offence committed.

Jones further told the court that since the accident Luiz has not offered his travel documents to the police and he also gave the lawmen and the court conflicting addresses.

Facts presented by Prosecutor Jones stated that on the day in question, Luiz was proceeding east along Hadfield Street at a very fast rate and failed to stop at Smyth Street, which caused him to collide with Moseley, who was riding his motorcycle.

Moseley was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital in an ambulance where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Bail was refused by the Chief Magistrate, who told the court that she was not convinced that Luiz is not a flight risk, due to the fact that his attorney mentioned that his client would make frequent visits to the Brazilian state of Roraima at the Guyana-Brazil border which is an easy access.

Luiz was remanded to prison and will make his next court appearance on March 15 for the commencement of trial.

According to reports, Maurice Moseley of 235 Lamaha Park, East La Penitence was on his way home from work when he was struck down and killed at the intersection of Hadfield and Smyth Streets.