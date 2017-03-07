Organogram to help improve regional health services

Moves are apace for the introduction of an organogram (a diagram that shows how an organization is structured) that will help to improve the delivery of health care at the regional level. Plans for this initiative were first vocalized by

Director of Regional Health Services, Dr. Kay Shako, a week ago when the Ministry of Public Health held its first Regional Health Officers (RHOs) and Regional Programme Heads meeting.

Dr. Shako revealed that the organogram will outline the role of individuals starting from the Regional Health Officer (REO) moving right down to the positions within the various regional hospitals and straight through to the health posts.

The Regional Health Services Director explained, “If we can put all of these things together and bring them on board, we are hoping that the outcome is going to be that health care is going to be more organised and more structured in the regions”.

“What we are saying [is] if we have systems in place then health care can be delivered to the optimum for the average Guyanese citizen,” Dr. Shako added.

Moreover, the organogram is being brought to fruition by a tripartite working group comprising the Public Health Ministry, Ministry of Communities and REOs. The group is currently designing the organogram and conducting a needs assessment to help reduce the workload of RHOs who, according to Dr. Shako, are overwhelmed.

Also addressing the need for improved services at the regional level has been Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan. Bulkan, who has lamented the “skirting” of the Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) in the delivery of health services nationwide, said “The Ministry of Communities will lead the way in seeking to ensure that there is respect for provisions in the constitution relating to the role of local democratic officials”. He is therefore of the belief that ensuring strategic measures are in place will essentially lead to better outcomes in health services delivery.

The most desirable health care service has three key components according to Dr. Shako.

“In order for someone to have optimum health care, it must not only be affordable, but it must also be acceptable and it must be accessible.”

According to Senior Minister of Public Health, Ms. Volda Lawrence, “We made a pledge to our nation to cater for their health and well-being and we would be doing them a disservice if we do not improve the quality of service in the delivery of primary health care to all, inclusive of those in the remotest areas in our regions.”

Later this month, 25 general medical officers, including two psychologists and three other specialists, are expected to be deployed to hinterland areas in the continued quest to broaden access to optimum health care, Dr. Shako has announced.

But Minister Lawrence asserted that she wants a transparent rotation system free of victimization when deploying medical specialists to hinterland areas.

Undergoing stints in Guyana’s hinterland region is one strategy to help narrow the gap in the quality of health care residents in those areas receive when compared to the coast.

Minister Lawrence, while acknowledging that that there is a general reluctance of some health professionals to work in the hinterland, challenged RHOs and Heads of departments to ensure that the rotation system is not a cover to settle personal grouses.

“The system of rotation has to be well mapped out and executed so that there is transparency, and the stint does not hint of victimisation or reproof,” Lawrence added.

Hinterland residents, she said, deserve the best primary health care Guyana’s offers and health professionals “must be prepared” to make that sacrifice of working in those areas by making quality care accessible for them.

Personal disputes must not hinder the delivery of health care, Lawrence insisted, as she reiterated the country’s Health Vision 2020 as captured in the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, with particular focus on Goal number three, which speaks to the well-being of the country’s citizens.