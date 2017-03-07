Latest update March 7th, 2017 12:25 AM

NSC/Den Amstel FC Mash KO Cup…Uitvlugt face Golden Warriors; Young Achievers tangle with Eagles tomorrow

Mar 07, 2017

West Demerara’s number one side, Uitvlugt Warriors will be throwing their hat into the ring for the top prize of $200,000 when action in the National Sports Commission sponsored Den Amstel Football Club Mash knock-out Cup

Pouderoyen FC goal scorers from left, Esan Nelson, Alanso Bowman and Quessey Alleyne.

continues at the Leonora Track and Field Facility, tomorrow.
Trayon Bobb and company will be hoping to turn back the challenge of Golden Warriors when they face off in the feature match from 20:00hrs with the West Bank based Young Achievers set to open the evening’s action when they match skills with Eagles United at 18:00hrs.
Already through to the semi finals are defending champions Pouderoyen which thumped Stewartville 5-0 and host club Den Amstel who mauled Wales United, 13-0.
The star studded Den Amstel side have sounded the warning already that they intend to ensure the top prize remains at home this year after ending in fourth place last year.
Leading the host team to their huge win were Delon Lanferman and Andre Hector with a hat-trick each, Lanferman hitting the back of the nets in the 15th, 18th and 38th minute, while Hector netted in the 26th, 85th and 88th minute. Travis Hilliman touched in a brace (31, 53) while there was one apiece for Gideon Payne (10th), Kestor Jacobs (44th), Alista Lynch (58th) and Quincy Ashley in the 79th minute.
Pouderoyen were led to their win on account of a double each from Alonso Bowman (27, 34) and Quessey Alleyne (60, 78), Esan Nelson scoring the other in the 55th minute.
The second place will attract $100,000 with the third place team pocketing $75,000 and fourth, $50,000. Individual prizes will be presented to the Most Valuable Player, Highest Goal Scorer, Best Goalkeeper, Best Coach as well as the Most Disciplined Team.

