Narayan Ramdhani cops two more third places in Vancouver Canada

Mar 07, 2017 Sports 0

Guyana’s Sunburst National Badminton Champion, Narayan Ramdhani, playing out of Shuttlesport Badminton Academy in Vancouver BC, has once again proved himself as a rising talent in the sport farther afield clinching two third

Narayan Ramdhani defeated Nestor Yang Ning Lin to reach the Semi-Finals.

places at the BC Senior Circuit 1 – 2017 VRC Jack Underhill Tournament played at the Vancouver Racquets Club in Vancouver BC, Canada over the last weekend.
He picked up the two thirds after reaching the Semi-Finals in both the Open Men’s Singles and the Open Men’s Doubles events.
Seeded 3/4 in the Singles Narayan gained a walk-over in the first round. He then defeated Nestor Yang Ning Lin in the Quarter-Finals: 20-22, 21-14, 21-11 and lost in the Semi-Finals to No.2 seed Eugene Chan: 21-10, 21-12.
In the Men Doubles, Narayan partnered with Zack Fan and the pair was defeated in the Semi-Finals by No. 2 Seeds Alex Lin & Jackson Yang : 21-8, 21-13.
The GBA is extremely pleased that Narayan being still a Junior is holding up with his training plan to keep up in the Senior Division.
Only two weeks ago he got third place in the Open Men Singles & Under-23 Men Doubles and won the Consolation in the Under-23 Mixed Doubles at the BC Senior Circuit 2 – 2017 Shuttlesport Senior Open/Under 23 tournament.

