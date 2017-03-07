Narayan Ramdhani cops two more third places in Vancouver Canada

Guyana’s Sunburst National Badminton Champion, Narayan Ramdhani, playing out of Shuttlesport Badminton Academy in Vancouver BC, has once again proved himself as a rising talent in the sport farther afield clinching two third

places at the BC Senior Circuit 1 – 2017 VRC Jack Underhill Tournament played at the Vancouver Racquets Club in Vancouver BC, Canada over the last weekend.

He picked up the two thirds after reaching the Semi-Finals in both the Open Men’s Singles and the Open Men’s Doubles events.

Seeded 3/4 in the Singles Narayan gained a walk-over in the first round. He then defeated Nestor Yang Ning Lin in the Quarter-Finals: 20-22, 21-14, 21-11 and lost in the Semi-Finals to No.2 seed Eugene Chan: 21-10, 21-12.

In the Men Doubles, Narayan partnered with Zack Fan and the pair was defeated in the Semi-Finals by No. 2 Seeds Alex Lin & Jackson Yang : 21-8, 21-13.

The GBA is extremely pleased that Narayan being still a Junior is holding up with his training plan to keep up in the Senior Division.

Only two weeks ago he got third place in the Open Men Singles & Under-23 Men Doubles and won the Consolation in the Under-23 Mixed Doubles at the BC Senior Circuit 2 – 2017 Shuttlesport Senior Open/Under 23 tournament.