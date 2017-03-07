Missing Prospect woman…Desperate relatives offer reward for vital information

– “We don’t want the police to find her body six years from now”

Dissatisfied with the way the case involving the disappearance of 37-year-old Shawnette Savory is

being handled, the woman’s relatives have decided to step up and start hunting for information themselves, rather than “sit back and let the police alone deal with it”.

As such, they are offering a reward to anyone who may have information related to the disappearance of the woman and the location of the couple for whom the Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin.

The couple has been identified as Patrick Banister called “Fato” and his wife Ritesha Rahaman called “Tesha.” Savory and Rahaman were friends and she was seen with the couple just before she went missing on August 30, last.

Banister and his wife are of East Indian descent and their last known addresses are Herstelling Sea Dam, East Bank Demerara and Belle West, West Bank Demerara.

Yesterday, the missing woman’s brother-in-law, Amir Hussain said that the police had almost seven months to find Savory and the wanted couple, but they have not been able to get anywhere with the case.

As it relates to the wanted bulletin, Hussain said that the police took more than four months before they issued it. “We are hearing that this man is in Venezuela but we are not sure. The police wait until this man getaway to issue wanted bulletin.”

Additionally, there are reports that Banister called “Fato” was previously charged for raping a woman. Hussain said that the detectives who are working on the case informed him that they will approach the prison for a photograph of the suspect.

“It’s about three months now and when I call the police officer, he telling me tomorrow. Every time I call, it is tomorrow. We don’t want the police to find her body six years from now” an angry Hussain posited.

Kaieteur News understands that persons have called and informed Savory’s relatives that they have spotted Ritesha Rahaman in Herstelling, East Bank Demerara at Banister’s mother’s home, but when the police arrived she was not there.

Shawnette Savory was last seen alive by her relatives on August 28 last, when she attended a birthday party. She disappeared two days later after leaving to pay an electricity bill.

“Please, help us. Help us find Shawnette and we will reward you,” her relatives begged. Anyone with information can contact Savory’s relatives on 680-8129, 622-7464, 689-0107 or 233-3699.