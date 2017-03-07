Milo 18 and under Football Competition…QC, Mae’s and Dolphin record wins

Latest update March 7th, 2017 12:24 AM
Queen’s College (QC), Mae’s and Dolphin were among the schools registering wins when this year’s Milo 18 and under Football Competition resumed on Sunday, at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
In the other game that was played, North Georgetown and School of the Nations encounter ended in a nil-all stalemate.
However, the most exciting game of the day was between eventual winners Mae’s and Tutorial High which saw the former prevail 5-3.
Yevdistir Persaud led with a brace netted in the 23rd and 48th minutes, while Akeem Hutson-7th, Darshan Persaud-11th and Diego Britton-65th completed their tally.
QC through a pair of goals from Kevin Wills in the 47th and 63rd minutes and a solitary strike from Jonathan Connelly-45th and an own goal romped to an easy 4-0 triumph over former champions St. George’s.
In the day’s full results:
Game-1
North Georgetown-0 vs School of the Nations-0
Game-2
Central High-0 vs Dolphin Secondary-2
Beres Parkinson-4th
Levi Vancooten-31st
Game-3
Tutorial High-3 vs Mae’s Secondary-5
Mae’s Scorers
Yevdistir Persaud-23rd and 48th
Akeem Hutson-7th
Darshan Persaud-11th
Diego Britton-65th
Tutorial Scorers
Steve Stanton-26th
Monty Tyrell-48th
Travis Hercules-56th
Game-4
Queen’s College-4 vs St. George’s-0
Kevin Wills-47th and 63rd
Own Goal-22nd
Jonathan Connelly-45th
