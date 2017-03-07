Milo 18 and under Football Competition…QC, Mae’s and Dolphin record wins

Latest update March 7th, 2017 12:24 AM

Queen’s College (QC), Mae’s and Dolphin were among the schools registering wins when this year’s Milo 18 and under Football Competition resumed on Sunday, at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Part of the action in the encounter between School of the Nations and North Georgetown on Sunday.

In the other game that was played, North Georgetown and School of the Nations encounter ended in a nil-all stalemate.

However, the most exciting game of the day was between eventual winners Mae’s and Tutorial High which saw the former prevail 5-3.

Yevdistir Persaud led with a brace netted in the 23rd and 48th minutes, while Akeem Hutson-7th, Darshan Persaud-11th and Diego Britton-65th completed their tally.

QC through a pair of goals from Kevin Wills in the 47th and 63rd minutes and a solitary strike from Jonathan Connelly-45th and an own goal romped to an easy 4-0 triumph over former champions St. George’s.

In the day’s full results:

Game-1

North Georgetown-0 vs School of the Nations-0

Game-2

Central High-0 vs Dolphin Secondary-2

Beres Parkinson-4th

Levi Vancooten-31st

Game-3

Tutorial High-3 vs Mae’s Secondary-5

Mae’s Scorers

Yevdistir Persaud-23rd and 48th

Akeem Hutson-7th

Darshan Persaud-11th

Diego Britton-65th

Tutorial Scorers

Steve Stanton-26th

Monty Tyrell-48th

Travis Hercules-56th

Game-4

Queen’s College-4 vs St. George’s-0

Kevin Wills-47th and 63rd

Own Goal-22nd

Jonathan Connelly-45th

 

