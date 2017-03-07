Mentore toppled by Harding as DCC makes sweeping Changes

Roger Harper back on executive for first time in 12 years

In a long and at times contentious Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) AGM and Elections last night at

the Queenstown Club, Alfred Mentore, who has been at the helm since he took over from Roger Harper in 2005 to take up a Coach job in Kenya, was replaced by Patrick Harding as DCC President, founded in 1912, made sweeping chances to their executives.

Former Guyana and West Indies Test players Roger Harper was voted in as first Vice-President as he returned to the DCC Executive for the first time in 12 years. Lawrence Smith was voted as second Vice-President with Reginald Brotherson the new Secretary with Ruth Howard severing for 2017 term as Treasurer.

Kurt Douglas is the new Assistant Secretary/ Treasurer with Cricketer Dennis Squires voted the Club Captain, while former left-arm division one pacer Troy Halley the Indoor Captain and veteran Journalist Adam Harris the Public Relation Officer.

The five Committee Members are Gladwin Brandis, Dionne Cush, Mahendra Jaikarran, Paul Wintz and Dexter George.

There was plenty of campaigning and the incumbent Mentore, a former National U19 cricketer and businessman, arrived at 18:17 hrs and the AGM for arguably one of the most successful clubs in the city in the last few years on the field, finally commenced at 19:26hrs when Harris was eventually given the voters list and read out the 101 names of eligible voters.

And after verbal exchanges from one faction which threatened to get out-of-hand at

one point the opposition made a clean sweep of all positions as Mentore did not seek re-election.

Mentore’s presidency was extended by Court action resulting in the last elections being held in 2014, despite the constitution saying that no President can hold that position for more than five consecutive years.

Under his leadership the club was provided with Floodlights by the Guyana Softball Cricket Association but with the club paying the electricity bill and also a concrete practice facility was constructed and the fenced was built higher. (Sean Devers)