If Guyana cannot confront people like Ryhaan Shah and Ravi Dev, it will explode

Guyana is seeing dangerous waters coming right onto its doorsteps but if it doesn’t act, it will face horrible consequences. A group named the Guyana Indian Indentureship Abolition Association (GIIAA), founded by some of the worst rabid minds existing in this world and funded by some businessmen who accumulated vast wealth from Bharrat Jagdeo’s oligarchic rule, put on a presentation at the National Cultural Centre to commemorate the hundred years of the abolition of indentureship last Friday.

Some of the presenters were the usual suspects – people who ideologically believe in ethnic superiority in Guyana and people who see the fall of the PPP in May 2015 as a defeat for the permanent rule of the PPP and the collapse of a labyrinthine, ethnic web of money, politics and power that characterized Guyana under the domination of Jagdeo from 1999 to 2015. I put the date to 2015 because a mediocre, jejune leader like Donald Ramotar was a mere front for Jagdeo when Ramotar held the presidency.

Two of the functionaries of this labyrinth spewed sociological miasma at the conference, that brings into question the type of people we have on Planet Earth. There was the master of them, Ravi Dev, who heads the Guyana Times owned by Bharrat Jagdeo and Bobby Ramroop. He urged Indian people to resist and rise up to protect what Indian people have. He didn’t distinguish the ordinary Indian folks like me and hundreds of thousands like us who have nothing and got nothing under Jagdeo and Ramotar.

He didn’t mention the thousands of Indian students who cried daily, some of whom committed suicide, over the unbearable conditions they endured at UG for the twenty-three years the PPP was in power.

Ravi Dev was concerned with Indians like his bosses, the owners of Guyana Times, who have amassed unspeakable wealth, of which Dev is a current beneficiary. Unfortunately, Black leaders did not urge Black Guyanese to do what Dev is instilling in Indians to do. If Black leaders had done that, maybe the wealth of Guyana would have been more evenly spread and billionaires would not have emerged to bankroll the Guyana Times, people like Dev and the GIIAA.

If Black leaders had done that, Ronald Waddell and Courtney Crum-Ewing would have been alive and 500 young men would not have died at the hands of extra-judicial killers during the reign of Jagdeo.

Next on the infamous list was Ryhaan Shah. When you heard what she had to present, then all Guyana should be grateful to President Granger for rejecting this woman to be the person in control of our election system, that is, GECOM.

Shah and Dev do not mince their words. They are typical of the race fanatics in the South that brought Trump to power. They seek the return of PPP hegemony, because that equals Indian supremacy. Shah told her ideological colleagues (the audience was a family affair, hardly any attendees) that the Indian population has been marginalized. You cannot help but laugh at this lady for her crude asininities.

How can the Indian population be marginalized when for twenty-three years an Indian party was in power, from 1992 to 2015? How can the Indian population be marginalized when ninety percent of the Guyanese economy is in the hands of Guyanese Indian business people? How can Indians be marginalized when there is no exclusive Amerindian, African, Chinese or European school in Guyana, but there is a huge Hindu school at Cornelia Ida owned and operated by a Hindu priest, Aksharananda, who has a similar mind to Dev and Shah?

There is a Hindu College at Cove and John that is always filled to capacity. And there is a Muslim school on East Street where the pupils are almost 98 percent Indians.

The tribalists at the National Cultural Centre didn’t realize they were contradicting themselves when Jagdeo’s representative, Parliamentarian, Adrian Anamayah, told the family gathering that Indian businessmen are being penalized for their success. But Shah told the same gathering that Indians have always left Guyana for North America for safety and prosperity that are denied them in Guyana.

There are two forms of asininities here. If Shah is right, then how did Indian business people achieve the success that Anamayah spoke about?

Secondly, if Shah is right, and Indians have always felt insecure and migrated, then, surely for the twenty-three years of Indian rule, one must conclude that the PPP did nothing for Indians. Indian people, then, should put some faith in rulers from other communities, for example, the African and Amerindian communities.