Haslim unbeaten half century hands Ogle SC six-wicket win

Mar 07, 2017 Sports 0

Opener Wasim Haslim slammed a robust unbeaten 76 to hand host Ogle SC a six-wicket victory over Success when the teams collided in a 15-over softball contest sponsored by Regal Sports on Sunday.

Captain of Ogle SC Fazal Kayume (right) accepts the trophy from Rafman Ali.

Haslim clobbered one four and eight sixes as Ogle successfully chased 112, ending on 119-4 in 13 overs. Haslim added 67 for the third wicket with David Harper after Ogle SC were reduced to 11-2. Harper was dismissed for 14, while Khalid Haslim remained unbeaten on six when victory was achieved. Mark Fung, Shazim Mohamed and Hafeez Samad had one wicket each.
Success lost 5 wickets batting first. Dindyal Lackhan scored 35 (3×4,1×6), Fung 34 (1×4,2×6) and Dayanand Ramnauth 20. Khalid Haslim, Wasim Haslim and Harper took one wicket apiece.
Organiser Rafman Ali congratulated the winners, while Ogle SC Captain Fazal Kayume thanked Regal Sport.

