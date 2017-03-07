Haslim unbeaten half century hands Ogle SC six-wicket win

Latest update March 7th, 2017 12:25 AM
Opener Wasim Haslim slammed a robust unbeaten 76 to hand host Ogle SC a six-wicket victory over Success when the teams collided in a 15-over softball contest sponsored by Regal Sports on Sunday.
Haslim clobbered one four and eight sixes as Ogle successfully chased 112, ending on 119-4 in 13 overs. Haslim added 67 for the third wicket with David Harper after Ogle SC were reduced to 11-2. Harper was dismissed for 14, while Khalid Haslim remained unbeaten on six when victory was achieved. Mark Fung, Shazim Mohamed and Hafeez Samad had one wicket each.
Success lost 5 wickets batting first. Dindyal Lackhan scored 35 (3×4,1×6), Fung 34 (1×4,2×6) and Dayanand Ramnauth 20. Khalid Haslim, Wasim Haslim and Harper took one wicket apiece.
Organiser Rafman Ali congratulated the winners, while Ogle SC Captain Fazal Kayume thanked Regal Sport.
