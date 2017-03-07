Latest update March 7th, 2017 12:25 AM

Guyana Judo Association host successful Republic C/Ships

Mar 07, 2017 Sports

The 2017 Republic Judo Tournament hosted by the Guyana Judo Association recently was one of the most important competitions on the Association’s competition circuit, where more than thirty (30) athletes from across four clubs competed. The competition was used as a yard stick to select various Guyana teams for International Tournaments later this year.
The competition also included performances from Athletes who have been selected to represent Guyana in the upcoming CARIFTA Games to be held in Bahamas in April, Commonwealth Games to be held in the Bahamas in July, and BAKU Games later this year.
Athletes competed in six weight categories; under 24 kg juniors, under 42 kg juniors, under 55 kg juniors, under 73 kg seniors, under 90 kg seniors, over 100 kg seniors, and an Open category.
Ibrahim Edwards copped gold in the -24 kg category, Yusuf Edwards copped silver, while Yusuf Britten and Yusuf Barlow both claimed bronze.
The under 42 kg junior category was won by Junaid Barlow of the Albouystown club; while Shawn Ramessar of North Ruimveldt Multilateral School grabbed silver and Ishmael Eastman and Zacharias Wray both claiming bronze.
NaeemYaseen dominated Shiv Narine in the under 55 kg category and took the gold. Daniel Haley took bronze.
Among the seniors, Corbin won the under 73 kg category, Erskine Trotman won the under 90 category and Stephon won the over 100 kg category. The Open category went to Terrence Williams of the Kitty Club.
The athletes represented themselves well at the tournament and the administration of the Association would like to commend them for a fierce competition. The President Mr. Raoul Archer would also like to thank all the sponsors; Imran & Sons of Rose Hall Town, Bettencourt’s of D’urban Street among others for enabling the event to be a great success.

