Feasibility study for new Demerara River crossing enters first phase

– to be completed by July

The feasibility study for the construction of a new Demerara River Crossing has already entered

its first phase.

This is according to Rawlston Adams, General Manager of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC), who informed this newspaper yesterday that representatives from the Dutch consultancy firm, LievenseCSO, have been in Guyana since January, meeting with stakeholders and conducting geotechnical and traffic studies.

“They came and did some work, and then they left after about two months. They will be back to do some more work, sometime this week,” Adams said.

During their visit, the consultants met with members of the private sector, government agencies and manufacturing companies to discuss the construction of the new crossing.

The ongoing feasibility study for the new Demerara River crossing is being executed at a cost of US$706,091 which is the equivalent to approximately $146.3 million.

The study, which is expected to be completed in July, will determine, among other things, the cost to construct the crossing, the type of crossing that should be constructed and the location of the structure.

A pre-feasibility study, which was conducted under the People’s Progressive Party Civic Government, concluded that a high-level fixed bridge was the best option to be pursued, but the ongoing feasibility study will either confirm or contradict whether this is the case.

The Coalition Government is currently examining the possibility of building the crossing using the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

It has been pointed out too, that LievenseCSO will also be assisting in suggesting financing options for the new crossing, which could even end up costing the country more than US$250M.

Consecutive administrations have been discussing options to build a new structure linking the eastern and western banks of the Demerara River.

As it is, the 38-year-old Demerara Harbour Bridge is struggling to handle the volume of traffic, which is sometimes recorded at more 18,000 crossings daily.

Even with two or more retractions every day, the traffic congestion at the existing structure is a constant bother to residents on both sides of the Demerara River, especially with the rapidly expanding La Parfaite Harmonie and Tuschen Housing Schemes. Additionally, the aging structure is the main link to the Essequibo Coast from the city.

On more than one occasions, Adams has debunked the myth that the Demerara Harbour Bridge has an expiration date, so safety he has often declared, is not an issue. He has frequently explained that the bridge is one that allows for any broken or malfunctioning component of the structure to be repaired or replaced. The possibility for repairs can simply be detected during the daily maintenance exercises undertaken by the DHBC.

The structure was built in the 1970s, but was opened in July 1978 with the expectation of lasting only 10 years. However, some 38 years later, the 1.25- mile structure is afloat across the Demerara River.