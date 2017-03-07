Latest update March 7th, 2017 12:25 AM

Entries for KMTC Phagwah Race Meet close on March 12

Horse owners wishing to compete in the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) Phagwah meet will have until March 12 to enter as entries are slated to close on the said day and no late entries will be accepted.
The meet is set for March 19 at Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne and eight races are carded for day with the feature event being the D1 and lower which carries a top prize of $700,000.
Other races listed are the L non winner for $100,000, I 3 and lower for $150,000, E 1 maiden and FG and lower for a winning purse of $400,000, L open for a first prize of $110,000, H 1 and lower for a winning purse of $220,000, three years Guyana bred for which the winner will take home $200,000 and K and lower which the winner will pocket $120,000.
Entries can be made through Ivan Dipnarine on 331 0316, Mr. Kennard on 623 7609 or 225 4818, Fazal Habibulla on 657 7010, Dennis DeRoop on 640 6396 or Compton Sancho on 602 1567.

