Disgusting video…Legal advice being sought on “Cussing” ASP– Acting Top Cop

Legal advice is now being sought after an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) was caught on camera verbally abusing junior ranks who were responding to an accident in which he was involved.

Police Commissioner (Acting), David Ramnarine, who was speaking to media operatives at the opening of a training session at the Police Officers’ Training College in Eve Leary yesterday, said that the matter has been investigated in terms of “looking at it from its entirety”.

Meanwhile, the senior rank is still on the job.

The Top Cop expounded that the ASP is a gazetted officer and there are procedures that will have to be followed. He related that the matter will see the intervention of the Police Service Commission (PSC) – the appropriate entity to deal with the issue.

Asked whether he saw the video, Ramnarine responded in the affirmative and labelled it as “disgusting”.

Whether the senior rank will be charged with any traffic offence, Ramnarine said that will depend on the outcome of the legal advice being sought.

Based on reports, the incident occurred about two weeks ago at Broad Street, Georgetown, when the senior rank was being questioned by junior ranks with regards to two accidents – which occurred on the same day – in which he was purportedly involved.

The ASP reportedly struck the back of a vehicle that was being driven by a popular businessman. After the businessman got out of his vehicle to engage the ASP, the senior rank – who appeared to be intoxicated – apparently became abusive to the businessman. The junior rank was also abused, according to the video images.

The ASP was subsequently requested by the junior rank to drive to the nearest police station but once again, the constable found himself at the end of the ASP’s verbal onslaught.

“You know me? Eh? Find out ‘bout me. If me had it me way, you won’t be a (expletive) recruit…Find out ’bout me. Call ‘A’ Division. I would murder you (expletive) on the ground hey,” he blurted.

The junior rank was heard pleading with the senior rank to desist; however, he continued.

The footage, which has been circulating on social media, has prompted widespread condemnation and garnered several strongly–worded comments.

Further, the incident would have occurred at a time when reports have surfaced about the “unacceptable” attitude of some police officers.

Ramnarine is on record, on a number of occasions, calling on police officers to act in a more professional manner.