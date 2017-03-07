Carmichael guides Malvern SC to victory over Rising Star

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kellon Carmichael struck a robust half century to guide Malvern SC to a six-wicket victory over Rising Star SC when Canal Number Two Sports Club of West Bank Demerara hosted a four-team T20 tournament on Saturday

night.

Chasing 168, Carmichael anchored the innings as he shared in a fourth-wicket stand of 68 with Dereck Mangar after they were reduced to 24-3.

Opener Charwayne McPherson (01) was caught at point in the second over before Dellon Dalrymple, who bowled with some pace, removed Abdul Razak (04) and Ryan Hemraj (12) in quick succession. However, Carmichael and Mangar steadied the chase with sensible batting. Carmichael was quick to take advantage of the bad balls; he struck two fours and eight sixes in an unbeaten 77, while Mangar was taken off Trevon France for 38 after striking three fours and two sixes. Devaughn Nandan remained not out on 13. Dalrymple picked up two wickets, while Major and France had one each.

Earlier, opener Elroy Fernandes stroked five fours and one six to lead Rising Star batting. He added 46 for the first wicket with Richie Looknauth (05) and 30 for the second wicket with Vickram Singh (10) before he was bowled by Hemraj for 36.

Beepaul Bandoo and Marvin Chung slammed 28 each with the former hitting two maximums and the latter four fours and one six. Richard Ramdeen made 18 and Anil Singh 17 as Hemraj snared four wickets while McPherson and Carmichael had one each.

Malvern overcame Cultural CC in their semi final encounter. Batting first, Malvern made 119 all out with Victor Dass scoring 41, Carmichael 19 and Razack 16. Anthony Ifill and Keshram Seyhodan picked up 3-25 apiece. Cultural CC were restricted to 108-9. Chabiraj Ramcharran made 26 and Jaspaul Persaud 25; Razack and Hemraj captured three and two wickets respectively.

Rising Star beat Saw Pitt SC by eight wickets. Batting first Saw Pitt SC were sent packing for 67 in 12 overs. Dalrymple grabbed four wickets, while France and Major had two each. Rising Star responded with 69-2 in 10 overs. Vickram Singh made 38.

Carmichael was named man-of-the-match in the final.