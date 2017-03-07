Latest update March 7th, 2017 12:25 AM

BK Int./Cheddi Jagan Memorial Cycle Road Race …LBFCC Shaquel Agard cops first leg in Berbice; Curtis Dey is top junior

Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycle Club rider Shaquel Agard has continued his consistent run of form so far this year by capturing the first leg of the Cheddi Jagan Memorial Cycle which was held in the Ancient County of Berbice, Sunday.
Sponsored by BK International for the 20th year, the race, which started from the PPP Office in New Amsterdam, saw riders proceeding to Corriverton before returning to complete the race at Port Mourant.
Agard’s winning time was Two Hours 06 Minutes 54 Seconds leaving in his wake, Alanzo Ambrose, Hamza Eastman, Paul De Nobrega, Orville Hinds and Michael Anthony who completed the top six places in that order.
Curtis Dey and Marcus Keiler emerged as the top two junior riders with the top three veterans being Junior Niles, Ian Jackson and Sybourne Fernandes. The mountain bike division was won by Shane Bourne from Nicholas Alphonso and Julio Melville. The top two females were Deance Welch and Shineika Teixeira.
The second leg of the three-leg race is set for this Sunday on the West Demerara, while the final leg will be contested on the Essequibo Coast on Sunday March, 19th.

