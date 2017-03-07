Latest update March 7th, 2017 12:55 AM

Berbice carpenter murder… Case against alleged US-based mastermind discharged

Mar 07, 2017

– PI commences for five accused
A decision taken by Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court in Berbice

Attorney- at- law, Sanjeev Datadin

yesterday resulted in the discharge of the murder indictment against US-based Guyanese Marcus Bisram.
Bisram was charged along with Radesh Motie, 39; Diadatt Datt, 18; Harri Paul Parsram, 49; Orlando Dickie and Niran Yacoob 37 for the murder of Faiyaz Narinedatt.
The decision yesterday was based on an application by Attorney-at-law, Sanjeev Datadin. Datadin is representing the five accused persons, who were charged jointly with Bisram for the murder.
According to the charge, between October 31 and November 1, at number 70 Village, Corentyne Berbice, the five accused murdered Narinedatt. The men, it is alleged, were procured by Bisram to commit the murder.
There have been several adjournments for the commencement of the PI into the matter. However, yesterday in his application, Datadin contended that Bisram, who was also charged jointly with his clients, has failed to enter an appearance in the matter before the court. The lawyer stressed that Bisram‘s lack of attendance has resulted in the stall of the Preliminary hearing into the matter.
He said that it is unreasonable for the court to “hold up” the matter based on the non-appearance of a single co –accused. As such, he requested a discharge of the indictment against Bisram and a commencement of the PI.
The Magistrate ruled in favour of Datadin’s application after which the PI commenced yesterday.
It was noted, nonetheless, that there is a possibility that charges can be reinstituted against Bisram, who currently resides overseas.

Marcus Bisram

