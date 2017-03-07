Bel Air Lions Club / Supligen Dominoes Tournament…Teams continue to register

Latest update March 7th, 2017 12:25 AM
With the Organisers target of thirty-two teams set to be surpassed easily, teams are taking no chances and have been busy trying to meet the deadline for registration in the Bel Air Lions Club / Supligen Dominoes Tournament.
This is according to Lion Orlando James, who spoke via telephone with Kaieteur Sport yesterday.
James, one of the members of the Organising Committee for the Bel Air Lions Club, even announced that the main sponsor Supligen has added an incentive for teams registering early and has offered to give each team twelve (12) packets of Supligen upon completion of registration.
He added that among the teams that were sent invitations include: Killers, Upper Level, Sherriff Street Swagga Boys, Masters, Scramblers, Ray’s One Stop, All Seasons, GGMC, Thunder, Strikers, F&H Supremes, Impressers, Frankie’s, Lions A, Spartans, Lions B, Transport, Freddie’s 6, Police and NIS.
With over $500,000 in total prize monies up for grabs, the two-day tournament is shaping up to provide plenty excitement for the Domino fraternity.
The winning team will receive $250,000, 2nd place $150,000 and 3rd place $100,000 along with trophies.
Entrance fee is $12,000 per team and the Most Valuable Player will receive $10,000 and a case of Supligen.
The tournament will be run by the Georgetown Domino Association (GDA) and interested teams could contact Ray’s One Stop Auto Parts on Sheriff Street or officials from the GDA and Bel Air Lions Club members.
