Latest update March 7th, 2017 12:25 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bel Air Lions Club / Supligen Dominoes Tournament…Teams continue to register

Mar 07, 2017 Sports 0

With the Organisers target of thirty-two teams set to be surpassed easily, teams are taking no chances and have been busy trying to meet the deadline for registration in the Bel Air Lions Club / Supligen Dominoes Tournament.

Players seen in battle during a Domino Competition.

This is according to Lion Orlando James, who spoke via telephone with Kaieteur Sport yesterday.
James, one of the members of the Organising Committee for the Bel Air Lions Club, even announced that the main sponsor Supligen has added an incentive for teams registering early and has offered to give each team twelve (12) packets of Supligen upon completion of registration.
He added that among the teams that were sent invitations include: Killers, Upper Level, Sherriff Street Swagga Boys, Masters, Scramblers, Ray’s One Stop, All Seasons, GGMC, Thunder, Strikers, F&H Supremes, Impressers, Frankie’s, Lions A, Spartans, Lions B, Transport, Freddie’s 6, Police and NIS.
With over $500,000 in total prize monies up for grabs, the two-day tournament is shaping up to provide plenty excitement for the Domino fraternity.
The winning team will receive $250,000, 2nd place $150,000 and 3rd place $100,000 along with trophies.
Entrance fee is $12,000 per team and the Most Valuable Player will receive $10,000 and a case of Supligen.
The tournament will be run by the Georgetown Domino Association (GDA) and interested teams could contact Ray’s One Stop Auto Parts on Sheriff Street or officials from the GDA and Bel Air Lions Club members.

More in this category

Sports

STAG Elite League – Leaders Playoff Tourney …GDF and Victoria Kings post opening wins

STAG Elite League – Leaders Playoff Tourney …GDF and Victoria...

Mar 07, 2017

Winners of the first half of season two of the STAG Elite League organized by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Guyana Defence Force (GDF) have continued their dominance when the League Leaders...
Read More
Mentore toppled by Harding as DCC makes sweeping Changes

Mentore toppled by Harding as DCC makes sweeping...

Mar 07, 2017

Milo 18 and under Football Competition…QC, Mae’s and Dolphin record wins

Milo 18 and under Football Competition…QC,...

Mar 07, 2017

Sans Souci overcome G Square Cavaliers

Sans Souci overcome G Square Cavaliers

Mar 07, 2017

Former Windies coach points to Caribbean series as key for Afghans

Former Windies coach points to Caribbean series...

Mar 07, 2017

Bel Air Lions Club / Supligen Dominoes Tournament…Teams continue to register

Bel Air Lions Club / Supligen Dominoes...

Mar 07, 2017

Guyana Judo Association host successful Republic C/Ships

Guyana Judo Association host successful Republic...

Mar 07, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch