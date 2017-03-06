Latest update March 6th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

V Net Communications supports Good Success SC

Mar 06, 2017 Sports 0

V Net Communications of Delph Street, Campbellville continued its support for sports when they presented a quantity of cricket uniforms to the Good Success Sports (GSSC) Club of Wakenaam.

Captain of Good Success SC Imran Khan (4th from left) accepts one of the team jerseys from CEO of V Net Communications Safraz Sheriffudeen (3rd from right) in the presence of members of the club.

At the presentation ceremony which was held yesterday at the sponsor, GSSC Secretary Nazeer Mohamed expressed gratitude to the entity for their support. He said that V Net Communications has always been supportive to the club and their input is very much appreciated once again.
Mohamed added that uniforms are not that easy to obtain and this partnership further cements their relationship with V Net Communications. He stated that such gestures will help to motivate the younger members of the club and will encourage their members to remain committed.
Chief Executive Officer of V Net Communications Safraz Sheriffudeen said that that they will continue to support sports in Wakenaam and hope that their contribution will help to promote the game on the island.
Sheriffudeen added that he is impressed with the talent of the youths in Wakenaam and plans are in the making to stage another tournament there. Both Mohamed and Sheriffudeen congratulated Keemo Paul on his selection to the Guyana senior team to oppose Jamaica in the Regional four-day tournament.

More in this category

Sports

Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Competition…Nelson’s missile gives Tigers another title in 2017

Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Competition…Nelson’s...

Mar 06, 2017

– Winners return home with bragging rights and third place ‘Golden Jaguars’ mid-fielder Colin Nelson’s missile from just outside the box proved just enough to get Western Tigers over the...
Read More
Mahadeo, Duke take top honours at Fitness Challenge

Mahadeo, Duke take top honours at Fitness...

Mar 06, 2017

Root, Woakes send Windies to series defeat

Root, Woakes send Windies to series defeat

Mar 06, 2017

U-17S WIN FAIR PLAY AWARD; GARRETT & RITCH MAKE BEST XI

U-17S WIN FAIR PLAY AWARD; GARRETT & RITCH...

Mar 06, 2017

2017 NJCAA Indoor Championships…Guyanese Andrea Foster cops silver in 800m on debut

2017 NJCAA Indoor Championships…Guyanese...

Mar 06, 2017

V Net Communications supports Good Success SC

V Net Communications supports Good Success SC

Mar 06, 2017

Speedboat racers wants year round Regatta

Speedboat racers wants year round Regatta

Mar 06, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch