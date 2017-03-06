V Net Communications supports Good Success SC

V Net Communications of Delph Street, Campbellville continued its support for sports when they presented a quantity of cricket uniforms to the Good Success Sports (GSSC) Club of Wakenaam.

At the presentation ceremony which was held yesterday at the sponsor, GSSC Secretary Nazeer Mohamed expressed gratitude to the entity for their support. He said that V Net Communications has always been supportive to the club and their input is very much appreciated once again.

Mohamed added that uniforms are not that easy to obtain and this partnership further cements their relationship with V Net Communications. He stated that such gestures will help to motivate the younger members of the club and will encourage their members to remain committed.

Chief Executive Officer of V Net Communications Safraz Sheriffudeen said that that they will continue to support sports in Wakenaam and hope that their contribution will help to promote the game on the island.

Sheriffudeen added that he is impressed with the talent of the youths in Wakenaam and plans are in the making to stage another tournament there. Both Mohamed and Sheriffudeen congratulated Keemo Paul on his selection to the Guyana senior team to oppose Jamaica in the Regional four-day tournament.