U-17S WIN FAIR PLAY AWARD; GARRETT & RITCH MAKE BEST XI

– GFF Technical Department pleased with progress of squad in Martinique

Georgetown: The “Flour Power” Guyana Under-17 Boys’ National Team won the Fair Play Award at the International Tournoi Paul Chillan in Martinique this weekend, with Jeremy Garrett and Raushan Ritch also making the tournament’s select XI after the squad grabbed a memorable win over Haiti.

The Guyana Football Federation’s Technical Department had worked with the players on team discipline and behaviour during the squad’s intensive camp preparations for the competition, with a special emphasis on the duties of representing Guyana, on and off the pitch.

“This team has been a great advertisement for Guyana and its football this week, with each player behaving like an ambassador for the country and for the sport,” said GFF Technical Director Ian Greenwood.

“We have worked hard together on building a squad that is extremely competitive on the field of play, but that also performs with great respect for the rules, the match officials and the opposition. The boys have also behaved impeccably off of the pitch in Martinique.”

The Fair Play Award is given to the squad that stands out for its good behaviour and sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

Fruta Conquerors’ versatile defender/midfielder Garrett and full-back Ritch were outstanding throughout the tournament, alongside eye-catching displays from US-based, Progressive Youths attacking midfielder and captain Joshua Ferreira, Milerock goalkeeper Jonathan Copeland and 14-year-old Paiomak Warriors winger Orvil Daniels.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the way this talented under-17 group of players has behaved and performed over the last couple of weeks, both in Martinique and during their training camp in Berbice,” said GFF President Wayne Forde.

“The tremendous victory against Haiti – currently top among Caribbean Football Union nations in the FIFA men’s rankings – will send a strong signal to the region that Guyana is developing players and teams capable of competing with the very best the Caribbean has to offer.”