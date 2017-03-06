Traveller from Guyana ingests 44 cocaine pellets before flight to NMIA

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man travelling from Guyana was Saturday arrested at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston following the discovery of cocaine pellets in his body.

Reports are that about 2:25 pm, the man, who had just disembarked the flight, was observed acting in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the police.

The lawmen accosted the man, who they said admitted to having ingested cocaine pellets.

He was taken to hospital where he expelled forty-four pellets of cocaine weighing approximate one pound. The drug has an estimated street value of $598,000.

The accused, whose identity has not been released, is to be charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine and importation of cocaine.