THE REMAINING THREE YEARS

In Guyana, as in most other countries, it seems that democracy only exists at elections when the people exercise their democratic right to vote.

After elections they are ignored and treated as if they did not exist. Most of their complaints are ignored, which suggests that they are only needed every election cycle to elect one of the two parties to government.Many felt that the two-party system is hurting the country; a strong third force is needed to give the electorate more options and perhaps to have the balance of power.

It seems that some cabinet members are so arrogant that they have publicly stated that if the people do not like what they are doing or are in disagreement with their policies or ideas, they can vote them out of office in the next election.

Their remarks are not only crude, but these individuals believe that they are superior to the masses and can do or say anything to them without repercussions. However, those in authority are the servants of the people and their behaviour could have serious political consequences for the party and for the country’s future.

This is not new. Since independence, the two political parties have developed a dependency system which has made many rely on them for employment and their well-being.

They believe that they are the Messiahs with divine right to rule the nation. Some are under the impression that the masses are fools and they are the functional literates who should govern the country.

The truth is, visionary and transformative leaders do not disrespect the people; instead, they listen to them and act on their behalf. Disregarding the people is a far from being a visionary and transformative leader.

However, the time may well come when the government will be taught a valuable lesson in humility and listen to the people who elected them. The leadership of the PPP knows that lesson very well and is now doing their darn best to be as humble as possible to the people. It is a lesson about having power and losing it.

They have realized that they have made some colossal mistakes and are now taking steps to correct them. The last fifteen years of autocratic rule have not only damaged the psyche of the people, but it has also cast the PPP leadership in a bad light.

During the 2015 election campaign, many promises were made to the people by both parties, but it seems that many of the key promises are being ignored by the government. When in power, both parties have dictated policies to the people instead of getting them involved in the decision making process.

It is said that democracy thrives on freedom, but dictatorship thrives on oppression. Over the years, each party took turns to oppress the population. The PNC did so for a good part of its 28 years in office, and the PPP for the last 15 years. In those periods, both parties have displayed little respect for people.

All is not well with the people. Many are jobless, desperate and hopeless and have been consumed by poverty.

There are many excellent ideas being offered by the people, but they are not taken in consideration. It seems that the government is content on making decisions without input from the people.

The last administration did it and it paid a heavy price at the polls. The people should have a voice to represent them beyond voting on elections day, otherwise dictatorship will demolish all semblance of democracy in the country. The government has three years to prove that it is different from the last administration.