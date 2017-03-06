The AFC has not reached out to help the youths of Guyana

Latest update March 6th, 2017 12:55 AM

Dear Editor,
Please permit me space in your letter column to express my dissatisfaction with the APNU+AFC coalition government more so one of its main partners the Alliance For Change (AFC). One of the themes of the now government during the campaign was, “jobs for young people and youth empowerment” a promise that is yet to be realized.
To date the government has not come up with a comprehensive plan nor strategy to create employment. We all know the equation; Unemployment = Crime. President Granger and his cabinet need to come up with a comprehensive economic plan; work with the Private Sector and foreign investors to get this economy going, and create jobs for the Guyanese youths. Nine out of ten youths will tell you how frustrated they are and how financially challenging it has become under the Granger led administration, an administration that promised “The Good life for All”.
We are yet to see qualified youths placed in key positions in the ministries, government agencies and state boards. How will our young people get the relevant experience if they are denied these opportunities? Now back to my reason why I am dissatisfied with the AFC. I recently made contact with a prominent member of the AFC, Aseef Balmacoon just to see how he was doing only to learn that things weren’t so well with him.
Aseef Balmacoon is a name and face that was featured in all the newspapers and election posters for the APNU+AFC in 2015. He is youth activist and was a national candidate in 2011 and 2015. This is a young man who campaigned for the AFC and Coalition, who spoke at several rallies and community meetings.  He had the responsibility to oversee one hundred and sixty one (161) ballot boxes and polling stations.
To this day Aseef Balmacoon is unemployed. His party, the AFC or the coalition government has not assisted him with a job. Is this how we thank our young people who risked their lives to stand against the PPP and help to put the coalition in power?
If the government can treat one of its own in such a manner I can only imagine how they will treat the rest of the Guyanese youth.  I therefore call on President Granger and Raphael Trotman, the new leader of the AFC to correct this injustice against Aseef Balmacoon.  I have enclosed Balmacoon’s number so he can be contacted to verify my claims in this letter.
A. Thomas

