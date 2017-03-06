Speedboat racers wants year round Regatta

…urges Govt. to get involved

A number of racers who take part in the annual Bartica Regatta celebrations are appealing for a year round calendar of regatta. The racers noted that this can be possible if Government is committed to the development of what they dubbed as Formula One Speed boat racing.

Coordinator of the Speedboat races for the 2017 Bartica Regatta, Dave Scott said that a number of long time racers continues to approach him and the Regatta Committee in putting systems in place for more regatta each year.

He disclosed that currently the country has only two Regattas being held in Bartica and Lake Mainstay in Essequibo. However, should Government get involved he firmly foresees other parts of this country being able to hold regatta activities.

Quizzed on if this is as a result of racers wanting more competition, Scott, who is going after his sixth successive title said, that racers are passionate and wants to be given more opportunities at competing against each other.

“I think that they should not only have regatta one time a year or in Bartica or in Essequibo but they should be regattas at various locations in Guyana thus helping to enhance the country as a tourist destination year round,” he argued. He said that Guyana has the ability to attract a wide range of tourists through different platform and activities stressing that speedboat races is one such platform.

He revealed that as a result of his passion for the sport he had sought to organize a regatta but was unsuccessful. He said that he had even approached the boat operators in Linden but learnt that they had little and in some cases no experience and therefore were not prepared to welcome such an initiative.

“At one time I was trying to organise a Regatta to be held in the Demerara River and we even explored a particular part of the river and began plans to make it a reality, however this didn’t materialize. But I think that even in Berbice we can hold a regatta of this nature.”

Commenting on the level of competition, Scott said that while the organizers are doing their best he firmly believes that there is room for improvement while adding that more can be done.

“The organizers are trying their best, however without proper systems and support from Government being implemented, then the major challenges faced by the regatta committee each year will continue,” he noted.

He added, “Government must understand that while it’s all nice and good for the private sector to play a part in the annual celebrations, they must pay a major part if they are going to ensure that the event attracts regional and international tourists.”

Scott expressed optimism about Guyana joining, stressing that the benefits are enormous.

“I am also hoping that soon we can join the formula one association like the formula one cars. Formula one outdoor racing would be the biggest event in this country.” he opined. He said that we have racers who can hold their ownagainst racers from Dubai, Brazil, China, India, USA, Canada, Europe etc.

“We will fall on the international calendar of Formula one thus ensuring that the tourism product is further enhanced while raking in well, needed revenue for the country. Can you imagine every year we have some 25-30 boats coming into this country to compete? That certainly will boost this country internationally. We would also have our own racers who have the ability to compete effectively with these racers,” he declared.

He reiterated his view that Guyana has quality racers who once given an opportunity will bring success to this country. Scott pointed out that he had visited a few competitions with the view of examining the quality and the level of competition. He said, after looking at them he has no doubts on the ability of local racers to dominate the sport internationally.

“My boat is doing at the moment 140 miles and if I can do that here and when I go out and watch the guys there I am very confident that if we get involved we can certainly win as we have the passion, determination, dedication and most importantly the required skills,” he reassured.