President Granger continues to show interest in the youths

Dear Editor,

Kindly allow me to respond to a letter that was published in your newspaper on the 2nd March, 2017 captioned ‘President Granger is bypassing young people’; in this letter the case of the Deputy Regional Executive Officer for Region 9 was mentioned along with statements that are not accurate and try to devalue our President’s passion for Youth Development countrywide but more specifically in this Region.

This author clearly does not understand how the system works; therefore allow me to clear some misinformation on my part that was in this letter.

I have been the Deputy Regional Executive Officer of the Upper Takutu/ Upper Essequibo Region for a few months therefore I am in support of the Ministry of Communities pronouncement to appoint Mr. Kerwin Ward as the Regional Executive Officer Acting.

In my opinion Mr. Ward is very seasoned and dedicated individual who is capable of carrying out the duties of the Regional Executive Officer given his years of experience in the Public Service and allegiance to serve the people which he has done for over 20 years.

Additionally the statement made against His Excellency President David Granger which states that he is ’‘bypassing the youths ‘is one that is very misleading in every logic especially as it relates to the Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo Region, since there is a clear sign that young people within this area have been elevated to prominent leadership positions; such as the position of Regional Housing Officer, District Development Officers, Town Clerk of Lethem and the nineteen year old Deputy Mayor of Lethem just to name a few.

I advise ‘’ Deonarine Ramphal’’ to seek accurate information and think with good reason before putting such a statement into the national papers and moreover I would like to reiterate my point that while there is certainly need for inclusivity of our Youths in the country’s administrative system there is absolutely nothing erroneous about appointing experienced and skilled public servants to these positions so that our young people can grasp valuable knowledge before they take up the mantle to function in higher leadership capacities. To further reinstate my point I would like to leave this quote as food for thought, I faithfully believe that – ‘Success is not a function of the size of your title but the richness of your contribution’. Robyn S. S

Sherwyn Wellington

Deputy Regional Executive Officer