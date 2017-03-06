Latest update March 6th, 2017 12:07 AM

Much more can be saved by not using envelopes at all

Mar 06, 2017 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
It is good that Government is identifying ways and means to become more efficient and cost-effective in the use of its material and human resources.
In reflecting on its intention to implement a process of “reusing envelopes”, I wish to suggest that our Government goes even further by reducing/removing the use of envelopes altogether through the following:
· Increase the use of ‘soft-mail’/ e-mail which would not only obviate the need for envelopes, but save paper and time and the cost of hand-delivery;
· Consider the pros/cons of phone calls versus written mails; this might not go down well in a civil service culture of CYA, but we should never resist cultural shifts.
· In those cases where ‘paper’ must be used such ‘papers’ can be stapled with the addressees ‘label-pasted’ appropriately. With apologies for any appearance of preaching to the converted
Nowrang Persaud

