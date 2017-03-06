Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Competition…Nelson’s missile gives Tigers another title in 2017

– Winners return home with bragging rights and third place

‘Golden Jaguars’ mid-fielder Colin Nelson’s missile from just outside the box proved just enough to get Western Tigers over the line in their clash against the Guyana Police Force in the final of the Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Competition which ended on Saturday night, at the Georgetown Football Club ground.

Following a foul which saw referee Sherwin Moore award a free kick just outside the Police penalty area, Nelson strode up and unleashed a powerful left-footed strike that rebounded off the crossbar, before landing over the goalline to give the Tigers the lead after nineteen minutes in the highly anticipated matchup.

After that it was the Tigers who attacked with menace and came close to scoring on many occasions with one instance having a goal disallowed for an offside infringement.

The two teams went to the break with the Tigers clinging to a narrow 1-0 advantage and the large turnouit of fans braced themselves for a frenetic showdown in the final period.

In the final period, Police’s Quincy Holder came close with a right-foot effort, before Captain Dwain Jacobs’ attempt landed wide of the upright.

Both teams came close after then, but solid goalkeeping and shots that narrowly missed the intended target kept the scoreline 1-0 in favour of the Tigers before the final whistle sounded to hand the West Ruimveldt-based unit another victory in 2017.

In the playoff for third place, Linden’s Winners Connection prevailed 5-3 in a penalty shootout against Santos to take home bragging rights after their encounter ended 2-2 in regulation time.

Keon Sears had given the visitors the lead in the 27th minute, before Orin Yarde gained the equaliser in the 77th.

Keith Caines then gave Santos the ascendancy wheh he netted in the 83rd, before Cedric Hunte tied things up two minutes later to send the skirmish into over time which failed to produce a winner, Winners Connection won in a penalty shootout.

The winner of the competition walked away with $500,000 and a trophy, while 2nd, 3rd and 4th placed teams collected $250,000, $125,000 and $75,000 respectively and trophies.

In the night’s full results:

Final

Western Tigers 1- Police 0

Western Tigers Scorer- Colin Nelson 19th.

Third Place playoff

Winners Connection 2- Santos 2

Winners Connection won 5-3 in Penalty Kicks

Winners Connection Scorers

Keon Sears 27th

Cedric Hunte 85th

Santos Scorers

Orin Yarde 77th

Keith Caines 83rd