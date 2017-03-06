Jagdeo lambasts Govt. at Babu Jaan

– no tributes to late President Cheddi Jagan

Those who turned up at the Babu John memorial site to hear tributes to the late President Cheddi Jagan were utterly disappointed as most of the speakers turned the occasion into a political rally.

The close to 2000 persons heard speaker after speaker wading into the present Government about the ills of society and the mismanagement of the country.

Former President Bharrat Jagdeo, who was the main speaker, in his 45 minute-speech reminded those in attendance that Jagan’s achievements were many, but he would not spend time regaling them on what the late president had achieved.

He said his time would be spent on looking at what is prevailing in the country and the ideas of the present PPP party.

He immediately launched into a broadside of the APNU/AFC government, accusing the coalition of mismanagement, corruption, victimization, intimidation and fear that is being carried out on the population.

He warned that the Opposition People Progressive Party (PPP) will mobilize its supporters to take to the streets in mass protest for a number of reasons if the situation continues.

The Opposition Leader said that in less than two years a pattern is emerging of the present government carrying out a campaign of using state agencies to drive fear into the population.

Jagdeo queried why the State Assets Recovery Unit (SARU) is “raiding businessmen’s homes and taking them into the Office of the President,” and questioning them “about their dealings with the GRA”.

“Why sugar workers are being told that if they strike they will close the industry; why introduce VAT on education and when people protest the Minister of Finance is threatening to come after the school for tax evasion; why when people protest against the corrupt parking meter deal , the president says they are tax dodgers and the government will come after them?”

“The Attorney General mentioned that “we put them deh” in an effort to intimidate judges that they have to give ruling that is favourable to the government and then launches an attack on them if they rule against the government,” he said.

He also alleged that Trade Unionist and former Chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC) Carvil Duncan was called to the Office of the President and “being bribed to resign”, then “the president saying he doesn’t want blood on the carpet; the miners, after threatening to strike being bullied and threatened by the GRA that they will be taxed heavily, SARU threatening to go after person with tall buildings.”

Jagdeo told his followers that what is emerging is a dictatorship “like in the Burnham era,” and urged his followers to stand up and fight against the dictatorship.

“We cannot allow ourselves to be intimidated and enslaved. The PPP is the answer to the present crises and, we must be prepared to offer the leadership, we cannot be fearful. We are the only party that could save you from dictatorship, freedom and being enslaved.”

He urged members not to be hostile, but be accommodating to those who want to return to the party, especially those in the AFC and those who want to join for the first time including members of the APNU. He took a swipe at former GECOM Chairman Steve Surujbally and blamed him squarely for the PPP losing the last election. He accused the former GECOM elections Chairman and the GECOM CEO of playing parts in rigging the last elections.

Touching on the appointment of the Chairman of GECOM he said that if the President unilaterally appoints the Chairman of GECOM then the party will be calling on its supports to hit the road in mass protest. He accused the Kaieteur News of being in bed with the present Government and quoted the newspaper stating that “Jagdeo has agreed to submit a second list but if that list is rejected by the president, observers believe that President Granger will unilaterally appoint a chairman since the constitution allows him to do such.” He said that cannot happen and if it occurs then his party will be engaging in mass protest. He also encouraged the sugar workers to take to the streets and strike.

“The teachers strike and get what they want, you have to do the same, you used to strike when the PPP was in government, so you have to strike now.” He told the cheering crowd. He also accused Kaieteur News of being the chief of writing fake news.

He accused the government of having no plans, no vision and accused President David Granger of being out of touch with reality and trying to stimulate the economy by his plantain chips, “fried rice, cook up, fried fish, bread fruit chips mantra, instead of finding ways of stimulating growth.”

“Instead of telling people about selling plantain chips and fry rice and cook up, people want to hear about jobs in major manufacturing sectors, information technology and ecotourism.” He said that the government should find ways of attracting investments and “stop killing the Guyanese people with tax”.

“They are talking about austerity measures, using old envelopes, reusing paper and the President flying all over the place with large entourages in Private Jet, costing us over $20M. We use to travel in ordinary aircraft.”

He also took swipes about the state of crime in the country, instruction being given to the Commissioner of police and the maligning of the office of the DPP among other topics.

Also in attendance and speaking were former president Donald Ramoutar, and former Prime Minister Sam Hinds.