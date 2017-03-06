GT at night…Culinary delights bountiful around Stabroek Market

The Stabroek Market area normally comes alive in the evening with the sounds of music blaring, people bustling up and down getting about their business and a host of food vendors who are ready to cater to the palates of those who may want to have a quick meal on the go.

Bernest Baird, 56 of 590 C Field Sophia has been vending food outside the Demico area for the past five years. Baird who sold hats prior to food vending says his love for cooking is what’s responsible for him being involved in cooking onto now.

Baird perfected the art of cooking after spending sometime at the Carnegie School of Home Economics, where he was taught the intricacies of preparing different meals. He explained that it was this professional training that allowed him to understand the dynamics of cooking for a wide cross section of people.

According to Baird in cooking, salt can be a savior or it can lead to the downfall of a meal, for this reason the self-professed chef said that he cooks with minimum salt and for those who may want more that can be added subsequently. However he said that he always welcomes feedback on his cooking so that he will be able to better a particular meal the next time he prepares it.

Another factor that is integral to keeping customers and enhancing presentation is the general Hygiene around the vending area. It is his belief that an untidy area where vending takes place can be reason enough to turn customers away. It is for this reason that he called on all food vendors to dispose their waste properly.

Additionally he wants the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) to be more vigilant with food vendors, because according to Baird some vendors are in the habit of bringing back left over food.

Thirty-six year old Shellon Albert of Charlestown is another food vendor a short distance away. She has been in this business of work for the last eight years. Albert said that she sells 75 to 100 boxes of small meals and an additional 25 to 30 boxes of large dishes on any given night. She proudly stated the reason for this is the high standard of cooking that she adheres to. Baird who has been cooking since age nine, thanks her uncle, who is a chef, for honing her culinary skills. Albert said that although the job comes with the challenge of interfacing with all sorts of people, she will not change anything about what she does since the challenges and ‘liveliness’ of the trade spurs her on.

On a cautious note, Albert said that there is need for some vendors to pay more attention to the state of their surroundings, even as more food sellers continue to emerge on the scene making food vending a very competitive venture.

For 56 year old Anita Bacchus, the 23 years she has been facing the fire put her in good stead to see many food vendors come and go and she is still around. Bacchus said that food vending is not as lucrative as it once was, but her love for cooking is why she ‘soldiers’ on. The South Ruimveldt resident said that that her love for cooking and having the satisfaction of some enjoying one’s meal is a priceless reward.

Bacchus was in praise of the camaraderie that exists among fellow food vendors. She said for the eight years that she has been plying her trade around the Stabroek Market area she has seen and dealt with many people; and these experiences have taught her some priceless life lessons. She said if she had to choose a career again cooking will definitely be her career of choice.