2017 NJCAA Indoor Championships…Guyanese Andrea Foster cops silver in 800m on debut

Mar 06, 2017

Competing in her first Indoor National Championship on the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) circuit, Guyanese Junior Middle distance Queen, Andrea Foster won the 800m silver medal after being edged on the line by Essex County College teammate, Eugenie Hue.

Andrea Foster on the podium.

On scholarship, which she started last September and aiming to major in General Science (Bio-Med), Foster, clocked 2:14.03 with Hue being timed at 2:13.63.
Already creating waves at Essex having been named Athlete of the Year (2016) for Cross Country at the Newark, New Jersey based College; Foster informed that she also competed in the 600m and 1000m events, but her main focus was the 800m, having qualified for all three events.
Foster commented on her performance: “It was a great race and I’m just thankful that I was able to medal at the nationals because I’m still adjusting to the breathing, but thanks be to God. I am looking forward to the outdoors to see what it brings for me.”
A total of 15 athletes competed in the prelims with 9 making the final.
800 Finals
1 Hue, Eugenie                  SO Essex                          2:13.63
2 Foster, Andrea              FR Essex                           2:14.03
3 St. John, Ariel               FR Cloud County          2:14.77
4 Maasotuo, Hellen        FR South Plains            2:15.86
5 Collymore, Dawnel     FR Monroe                      2:16.85
6 Hunt, Latoya                 SO Iowa Central            2:17.09
7 Griffiths, Courtney     SO Cowley                       2:17.72
8 Swisher, Mattie            SO Dodge City               2:21.41
9 Backman, Jemima      FR Monroe                      2:23.84
(Franklin Wilson)

800m silver medalist Andrea Foster and her teammate who won gold, Eugenie Hue.

