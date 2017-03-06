2017 NJCAA Indoor Championships…Guyanese Andrea Foster cops silver in 800m on debut

Competing in her first Indoor National Championship on the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) circuit, Guyanese Junior Middle distance Queen, Andrea Foster won the 800m silver medal after being edged on the line by Essex County College teammate, Eugenie Hue.

On scholarship, which she started last September and aiming to major in General Science (Bio-Med), Foster, clocked 2:14.03 with Hue being timed at 2:13.63.

Already creating waves at Essex having been named Athlete of the Year (2016) for Cross Country at the Newark, New Jersey based College; Foster informed that she also competed in the 600m and 1000m events, but her main focus was the 800m, having qualified for all three events.

Foster commented on her performance: “It was a great race and I’m just thankful that I was able to medal at the nationals because I’m still adjusting to the breathing, but thanks be to God. I am looking forward to the outdoors to see what it brings for me.”

A total of 15 athletes competed in the prelims with 9 making the final.

800 Finals

1 Hue, Eugenie SO Essex 2:13.63

2 Foster, Andrea FR Essex 2:14.03

3 St. John, Ariel FR Cloud County 2:14.77

4 Maasotuo, Hellen FR South Plains 2:15.86

5 Collymore, Dawnel FR Monroe 2:16.85

6 Hunt, Latoya SO Iowa Central 2:17.09

7 Griffiths, Courtney SO Cowley 2:17.72

8 Swisher, Mattie SO Dodge City 2:21.41

9 Backman, Jemima FR Monroe 2:23.84

(Franklin Wilson)