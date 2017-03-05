Trump setting up people to thief

Guyana was a place nobody didn’t know. When dem boys travel and people ask dem wheh dem come from, dem use to tell de people, “Guyana.” Right away de people use to ask, “Wheh that deh?”

But de other day even Donald Trump learn wheh Guyana deh. He was de man who send Republic greetings to de country and didn’t know if it was in Africa or Asia. But he hire de man who help find de oil and when he and de man was talking de man mention this oil find in Guyana.

That was a big mistake because as soon as he hear that Guyana got oil de man cripple a law which use to mek all dem company wukking in Guyana and tekking out thing like oil and gold had to declare how much dem paying de government.

Now dem don’t have to do that suh it mean that dem can cut deals. Dem boys seh that Trump telling all of dem to thief and to cut deals. Whatever dem got or what dem find dem don’t have to tell nobody.

That can only be a good thing when people got to hide. If dem have a corrupt head then de company gun pass a money to de government and don’t have to declare it to anybody. Nobody ain’t got to know.

Dem boys seh that Jagdeo woulda been happy because even de people in he own country would never know how much he collect. In fact, even without that law he collect so much and people still don’t know.

Dem boys see wha does happen in dem other country and dem want de same thing to happen in Guyana. De government getting help in tracking down some of that money wha dem hide away.

De other day when de government announce how people gun get charge within a week, de noise that Jagdeo and he people mek dem boys believe that somebody dead.

Is a good thing Soulja Bai put off de charge. But it coming.

Talk half and watch how Trump setting up some people fuh thief.