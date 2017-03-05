Tourism ‘Ambassador’, Wazeed Manjoor, is a ‘Special Person’

“When a tourist comes to Guyana – a lot come, people don’t usually see it, because most (tourists) go to the interior – the first Guyanese they come in contact with is a taxi-driver, and this is what I like the most. I get the opportunity to tell people about my country and I get to show them how lovely it really is.”

By Suraj Narine

World-renowned South African social rights activist, Desmond Tutu, quelled many a raging

heart when he said, “Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world,’’

Our Special Person this week, 60-year-old Wazeed Manjoor, fondly referred to as ‘Waja’, knows this adage all too well, and it has become somewhat of his mantra; his way of life.

Manjoor has been a taxi-driver for almost four decades and is based at Guyana’s main port of entry – the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri.

It was “a little bit of good” on his part that made headlines when, back in March 2015, he offered to help a stranded woman at the airport when no one else wanted to. That woman, Alejandra Romero, turned out to be an Executive for one of the largest call centre services in the region, Qualfon.

Manjoor’s kind gesture essentially resulted in the establishment of a US$4M Call Centre Campus in Providence, located on the East Bank of Demerara. The company has since provided employment for thousands of Guyanese.

At the entity’s opening, Romero reflected that it was Manjoor’s warm personality, his professionalism and hospitable attitude, which enabled the massive investment in Guyana.

Manjoor subsequently received accolades from former President, Donald Ramotar, who duly described him as the “quintessential Ambassador.” He has become somewhat of an inspiration for many of his peers and for the younger generation.

Dividends of a good heart

During a recent interview, Manjoor spoke of his chance encounter and the accompanying recognition he received.

“I didn’t think that it was a big thing, you know…I saw this young woman and all she had was a credit card, and we didn’t have ATMs here yet. Nobody wanted to help her, and I felt really sorry for her. She could have been a relative of mine in another country. So I took her to Georgetown and she never told me who she was and I didn’t ask,” Manjoor recalled.

It was during Qualfon’s opening ceremony at the Providence location that Manjoor found out who Romero was. He was awarded an exclusive contract with the company.

“I tell people to always be kind to others and to show love. It paid off for me and I am grateful.”

Early life

Wazeed Manjoor hails from Grove on the East Bank of Demerara. His father, Wajid, worked as a tractor driver at the Diamond Sugar Estate while his mother, Neshia, took care of the house and their eight children.

Asked about his childhood, Manjoor said: “I didn’t have many friends. As a matter of fact, I never had a lot of time for that. It was from school to home and back again. My parents were really strict on us. The things you hear about people, back in the day, beating children on the street because they didn’t say morning or good afternoon, is true. And you couldn’t go home and tell your parents, or else it was a second dose.

“I remember going to school barefoot and all. I loved my childhood days. Our house might not have had money, but it always had food, because my parents – and I think all parents back then – knew their role. There was religion and family; God and family – that was all that mattered.”

Manjoor recalled that he was very fond of his grandfather, the original ‘Waja’, who worked as watchman at the estate.

“I used to go with him to watchman the punts and to make sure that the cows didn’t get into the cane field. We would sit down near to where the punts used to float and he would talk all night about life, and he would tell me some great jokes. I become Waja when he…you know,” he said thoughtfully while reminiscing about his grandfather’s passing.

He also spoke about the unity that existed back then and the many lessons learnt from the older folks whom he would often hang around.

“Back then it never had all these issues you have now; all these racial things. Those days one pot of food fed a whole village. There was unity then. If you didn’t like someone then you had to keep it to yourself, because nobody wanted to hear it,”

Fresh on the block

Manjoor attended Grove Primary School, where he completed his studies at age of 16, and began working at the estate with his father as a “checker-boy”. He spent some years at the estate before he bought a car, a Toyota RT-40, and began working “short-drop” along the East Bank Public Road.

“I used to drive from Grove and pick up passengers, but I only used to go up to a certain point and turn back. Eventually I (began to) extend that point until I reach Timehri, and then the airport. I started working at the airport in 1980 and I’m still there.”

He recalled his first few years at the airport were challenging, since he was “fresh” and would

hardly get any clients. Fast forward to today…He is now the most popular driver at the airport and his clientele has increased tremendously over the 37-plus years.

Asked how he managed to increase his base, Manjoor said: “Smiling. It’s all about smiling. And you have to mean it. When passengers get off the aircraft, you don’t know how far they are coming from, so a smiling face is always a winner. Plus a good conversation always makes them relax.

“Listen, as long as you make your clients happy; you make them feel at home and you act in a professional manner, they come looking for you. That’s how I get clients, and this can be applied to any profession.”

Manjoor, the Tourism Ambassador

Asked what he enjoys most about his job, Manjoor was quick to point out the part where he gets to “advertise” Guyana.

“When a tourist comes to Guyana – and a lot come, people don’t usually see it, because most (tourists) go to the interior – the first Guyanese they come in contact with is a taxi-driver, and this is what I like the most. I get the opportunity to tell people about my country and I get to show them how lovely it really is.

For example, I would stop on the East Bank where people sell the iguanas – tourists love this – and they (visitors) get excited. Sometimes I take them for a quick splash in one of the creeks on the highway or we would stop for coconut water.

Sometimes, I take tourists to Georgetown and I spend all day with them – it’s not just about picking people up and dropping them off. It’s more than that. I would assist them in getting a hotel or to book a trip to the interior or to visit the (St. George’s) Cathedral, or the seawall. I have met some wonderful people over the years. This is a dream job for me,” Manjoor said.

Zeroing in on taxi-drivers being the first to engage tourists, Manjoor politely suggested that more training be made available. This, he said, will better equip taxi-drivers to market Guyana.

“Training will help them to relate more to tourists, about the history behind landmarks, and help us all to be more hospitable…It won’t be nice if a tourist asks you about something and you say you don’t know.”

Safety comes first

Driving for almost four decades without getting involved in any serious accident, is one blessing that Manjoor boasts of and is thankful for. He said that his obsession with safety is a trait that clients often compliment him for and one reason why they keep coming back.

“I drive on this road every day for almost 38 years and I can tell you that it isn’t easy. The road is wild, but safety is something that I take serious. I do daily check-ups on my vehicle, because I am responsible for the lives of people, and what I’ve learnt is, you can only be a defensive driver if you value the lives of others.

“This job has made me a better person. I don’t drink alcohol, because this job is all about calls and I have to be focused. I can’t be drunk when someone calls me and I can’t afford to lose a customer – not one. They depend on me.”

A comfortable journey is also priority, Manjoor emphasised. He currently uses a 19-seater Pitbull minibus equipped with maps, an assortment of tablets, bottled water and locally manufactured candies. He also keeps upgrading his vehicles to newer and more efficient models.

Manjoor, the family man

Manjoor currently resides in Post Office Street with his wife Diane, and his 27-year-old daughter, Melssia. His eldest daughter, 34-year-old Rosa, lives overseas with her family.

Asked how he manages to balance work and family life, Manjoor said that it all boils down to understanding.

“Sometimes I make plans with my family and I have to end it because I get a call. My family is very supportive. My wife is a wonderful woman and so are my daughters. They keep me in line. There is never a dull moment in my home. I am really proud of my daughters. I made sure that I raised them to be respectful, because I was raised that way. I have no complaints.”

Asked when he intends to retire, Manjoor bluntly responded, “Never”.

“This job made me who I am and everything I owe to it. I pray to God every day to give me the health and strength to keep doing it. I mean, I raised my children with this job, I sent them to school. It never let me down; I will forever show my gratitude.”

In conclusion, Manjoor was asked what his advice would be to the sometimes misguided youth of today. He asserted emphatically: “Listen to your elders and listen good. It will help you in the future. And always be appreciative of what you have, no matter how little. It’s only when you’re left empty-handed that you truly understand the difference between have and had. And work hard my young brothers and sisters!”

The words of a hard worker and a special person.