Today marks 20 years since Dr. Cheddi Jagan died

Today, Sunday March 5, 2017, marks two decades since the passing of Dr. Cheddi Jagan, former President and Founder of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C).

Dr. Jagan, who was born on March 22, 1918, died in 1997. He was Guyana’s Third Executive President. Every year, thousands of the party’s members and followers gather at the Babu John Crematorium, Corentyne, Berbice to remember his contributions to the land of Many waters.

In a statement to the media, Chairman of the Commemoration Committee and Executive Secretary of the PPP/C, Zulfikar Mustapha, said that it is important that these events are held given the relevance of Dr. Jagan’s work today for both Guyana and the world at large.

The press release added, “The struggles that he led to free our people from colonialism, to improve their lives and to return democracy following that dark oppressive period when our people were subjected to a brutal dictatorship for almost three decades, is as relevant today as it was then.”

Drifting away from remembering the work of Dr. Jagan, the PPP/C statement went on to bash the A Partnership for National Unity- Alliance For Change (APNU-AFC) Government, while tooting its own horn.

“With less than two years in office, the APNU+AFC government is swiftly pushing the country to economic ruin after twenty years of unprecedented prosperity under the PPP government,” the party statement said.

It added, “Dictatorship has returned, fear has been instilled into the mindsets of our people, discrimination continues unabated, many are forced in unemployment and the ordinary citizens are made to endure unnecessary sufferings”.

Mustapha went on to point out also, that, “the PPP will not relent from its responsibility in representing Guyanese and to free them from oppression that the current government in foisting upon the nation. “Dr. Jagan led the struggle and it will continue by our Party until Guyanese and Guyana can return to progress. There are some who are bent on distorting our history in a calculated effort to diminish the outstanding contributions made by this Guyanese hero but his work will live on and its relevance will remain firm in the hearts and minds of our people.”

General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo is scheduled to deliver the feature address at the Babu John ceremony, today.

“It is expected that the government’s dismal performance and their ongoing efforts to close more sugar estates would be priority in his speech. Presentations will also be made by representatives of the Women’s Progressive Organization (WPO) and the Progressive Youth Organization (PYO) among others. A few cultural items are also slated. The event commences at 3:00 pm.”