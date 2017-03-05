Latest update March 5th, 2017 12:10 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Standards in Focus…ROLE OF THE GNBS IN THE RICE INDUSTRY & GUIDELINES FOR FARMERS

Mar 05, 2017 News 0

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) is the National Metrology Institute (NMI) in Guyana that is responsible for the enforcement of the 1981 Weights and Measures Act, thus ensuring that all weighing and measuring devices used in trade are verified within specified periods and are operating accurately.
As a result, the GNBS is responsible for the verification of all weighbridge scales, platform scales, laboratory scales and moisture meters used at rice mills, to ensure accuracy and transparency within the industry. The verification of devices is usually done prior to the harvesting of each crop or at least twice yearly during the periods of January to March and July to September.
GNBS Inspectors also conduct regular impromptu visits to mills countrywide to observe how weighing and measuring devices are being used and make the necessary recommendations to farmers and millers. With the impending harvesting period for the first crop for 2017, farmers should ensure that they adhere to the following guidelines:
· Be present at mills to oversee their interest or be properly represented by a suitable individual who is knowledgeable of the buying operations at mills.
· Ensure that the indication on the scale and the moisture meter is at zero before weighing or measuring commences.
·Carefully observe the weighing of their paddy, by ensuring that the tare weight of their truck is taken after the paddy is weighed and off loaded. Subtract the tare weight of the truck from the total weight of the truck and the paddy previously obtained, to determine the actual weight. Record the value obtained.
· Witness the determination of moisture content, by ensuring that the samples tested are those obtained from their truck/trailer and record the value indicated on the moisture meter.
· Ensure they carefully observe the determination of the dockage content of their paddy, by ensuring that the samples tested are the samples obtained from their truck/trailer and record the value obtained.
· Check the values indicated for the weight, moisture and dockage on the document given to them to ensure that they correspond with the values previously obtained and recorded.
· Ensure that they are in full agreement with the values obtained for the weight,   moisture and dockage before signing any document provided.
Note: The determination of the moisture content and dockage contents must be done with a moisture meter and a dockage machine, respectively and    should not be estimated.

For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0065, 219-0066 or visit the GNBS website: www.gnbsgy.org

Editor's Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

