STAG Elite League resumes today with potentially mouth watering leaders clash

Guyana’s premier football competition, the STAG Elite League, restarts today with a potentially tantalising League Leaders Tournament double-header at the Tucville ground, before the full resumption of the second half of season two on 19th March, next.

The League Leaders Tournament brings together the top four clubs from the first half of the STAG Elite League Season 2 in a special play-off competition aimed at increasing fan engagement and showcasing some of the best talent in the league.

After a large number of player transfers during the January window, football fans will be treated to a series of top class games today, featuring many of Guyana’s top players, including Anthony Abrams, Pernell Schultz and Kareem Knights.

Victoria Kings and Buxton United compete in the first match, kicking off at 16:30hrs followed by Fruta Conquerors and the Guyana Defence Force at 19:00hrs. “Football is all about the players and the fans, and this League Leaders Tournament is going to be an exciting showcase for some of the best talent in Guyana,” said Guyana Football Federation President Wayne Forde.

”We want to encourage all our football fans to come out and show their support for some of those players who did not have the opportunity to compete in the first half of the season, but are now eager to showcase their skills in the top flight as they aim for national team selection this year.”

The semi-finals of the National Women’s Development League are scheduled to take place this Thursday with Paiwomack taking on Fruta Conquerors and the Guyana Defence Force competing against St. Ignatius.

The League Leaders play-off match between the winner of today’s first clash and the loser of the second match will also take place on Thursday.

The finals of the League Leaders Tournament and National Women’s Development League are scheduled for Sunday next. Fans who attend matches in the second half of the Stag Elite League season two will have the chance to win a range of prizes.

Stag will offer $5,000 cash vouchers and Gillette Value Packs, and conduct a Skill Ball Competition at each match. Automotive Power Parts have donated a Jialing motorcycle as a one-off prize for one lucky fan, as well as t-shirts and caps for fans at each match while Church’s Chicken will offer coupons for family meals; Impressions will give away branded paraphernalia, and the GFF will also offer jerseys and caps.