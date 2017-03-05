Sophia mason to serve four years for manslaughter

A 25-year-old mason from Sophia was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Georgetown. But after the sentence was broken down,

the man will eventually serve four years.

The former accused, Marcellus Verbeke, was initially facing a murder charge before the Judge and jury. He was charged with the murder of Richard Anthony Skeete. The incident occurred at Sophia in June, 2011.

According to reports, the incident stemmed from an argument over cell phone credit between the two men. During the argument, the accused, then, 19, of Sophia fatally stabbed Skeete.

Richard Anthony Skeete, 34, called ‘Troycie’, of 763 ‘B’ Field Sophia was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

The trial for his murder was scheduled to commence on Thursday. However, Verbeke opted to plead guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter. He was represented by Attorney -at -law Dexter Todd.

In his submission, Todd asked the court to consider that his client had pleaded guilty because he did not want to waste the court’s time. The attorney said that at the time of the incident, his client was 19 years old.

“He was only a young boy at the time, who was confronted by a bully —an individual much older than himself.”

Todd asked the court to consider that his client is still young and has not been given a chance to contribute to society. The lawyer noted that his client is very sorry for what transpired.

“He is very independent and industrious and would love the opportunity to contribute to society,” Todd added.

Meanwhile, State Counsel Tuanna Hardy, who presented the case in association with Attorney -at -law Siand Dhurjon, told the Court, that on the day of the incident Verbeke entered a yard at Sophia where the victim, ‘Troycie ,’had been drinking with some friends.

She said that Verbeke was seen holding and stabbing the victim several times during a confrontation. The injured man was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, (GPHC).

He died as a result of shock and haemorrhage, due to multiple incised wounds–the victim sustained six incises about his neck, back and abdominals.

Prior to the sentence, the judge inquired from Verbeke whether he understood what he was doing whether he knew that admitting to the unlawful killing before the court, carries a jail sentence.

Verbeke responded in the affirmative. He confirmed that he had been briefed by his counsel and that he was pleading based on free will. He also denied using any drugs, alcohol and taking inducement to offer the guilty plea.

The judge therefore directed the jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty for murder and guilty for manslaughter in relation to Verbeke.

Before he was sentenced, Verbeke was given a chance to speak. He told the court that he is “really sorry for his actions and he wants a chance to contribute to society.”

In response, Justice Singh told Verbeke that he believes he is remorseful for his actions.

The judge said that from reviewing the depositions, he recognized that the victim was the aggressor. As such, the judge told Verbeke he will give him a chance to contribute to society.

Justice Singh therefore emphatically stated to the man that once someone comes to his (Singh’s) court and accepts what they did was wrong, the court will show mercy.

Taking that and all the other mitigating factors into consideration, the Judge sentenced Verbeke to 10 years in prison; six years were taken off the sentence for the time accused had spent in prison prior to the commencement of his trial. The accused will therefore serve a total of four years in prison for the offence.

And with good behavior, he should be able to get parole before that time, the Judge said.

Judge Singh therefore instructed the prisoner to make the necessary preparations while in prison that he can return to society and make a valuable contribution.