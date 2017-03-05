Rebel Tennis Club Championship heats up …Campbell and McCalman book semi final spots; Downes, Suban, Osborne also win

Asif Suban, Cristy Campbell, Grace McCalman,Anthony Downes and Benjettan Osborne have all recorded victories as play in the Rebel Tennis Club Championships heats up at the Harry Panday’s Court which continues to

provide a haven of tennis enthusiasm.

Asif Suban edged to a close win from the left hander, Surendra Khayyam 6-4, 6-4. It was a grueling two hour contest between the two competitors.

The pendulum of momentum swung back and forth with many deuce games. Khayyam quickly took the lead in the first set 2-0. Asif found calmness and competitiveness to level and secured the first set.

The two players traded breaks in the first six games before Asif held and broke to secure the win. Last year’s runner up and second seed, Cristy Campbell played a solid match against Fiona Bushell to book a spot in the semifinals against Grace McCalman.

Bushell who has a consistent and flat striking style fell to Campbell, 6-0, 6-0. Despite the score, Bushell took her game to Campbell but with great composure Campbell saved all 5 break points and took 6 out of the 11 break chances on Bushell’s serves.

Anthony Downes out gunned Philbert Clarke in 28 minutes. Downes surrendered just 6 points in the first set. Clarke was on the verge of making things interesting in the second set when he raced to 40-0 lead, but Downes was in no mood to extend his stay on court, he quickly ended the match 6-0, 6-0.

Benjettan Osborne who has made his mark in the top 5 of the Men’s singles had rallied to beat Harry Panday in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 and secured a place in the quarterfinals. This is the second time the two competitors have faced each other in the past month and the tactical game of both players were heightened.

Osborne, who appeared shaky in the first set managed to break Panday in the sixth game to take a one break lead for 4-2. Panday consistently rallied to return the favour by breaking at love to go back on serve. It was evident after the changeover that Osborne was not going to relax.

Sensing Harry’s determination to make this match competitive, Osborne turned up the heat and went on to win eight of the last nine games to secure the match. Al Razick of Canada moved into the round of 16 after Raymond Callendar of the USA failed to show up for his match. Matches

will continue today from 10:00hrs.