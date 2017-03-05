NSC Mashramani Badminton Tourney…Mangra and Ramdhani cops Men’s and Open Ladies Singles Titles   

Latest update March 5th, 2017 12:55 AM
Jonathan Mangra and Priyanna Ramdhani emerged as the Men’s and Open Ladies
champions when the first half of the National Sports Commission (NSC) Mashramani Badminton Tournament concluded on Friday last at the National Gymnasium.
The second half of the said competition which will see rivalry in the Under-11, 13 and 15 sections served off yesterday at the same venue.
Following are the full results of the senior competition:
OPEN MEN SINGLES QUARTER-FINALS
Darrell Carpenay defeated Ronald Chang Yuen: 21-19, 20-22, 21-19
OPEN MEN SINGLES SEMI-FINALS
Nicholas Ali defeated Darrell Carpenay: 21-14, 24-22
Jonathan Mangra defeated Avinash Odit: 21-12, 21-15
OPEN MEN SINGLES FINALS
Jonathan Mangra defeated Nicholas Ali: 21-16, 21-16
OPEN LADIES SINGLES ROUND ROBIN
Priyanna Ramdhani defeated Pricilla Moore: 21-9, 21-10
Priyanna Ramdhani defeated Greer Jackson: 21-8, 21-11
Greer Jackson defeated Ayanna Watson: 21-4, 21-11
Ayanna Watson defeated Emelia Ramdhani: 21-13, 21-13
Pricilla Moore defeated Emelia Ramdhani: 21-12, 21-12
OPEN LADIES SINGLES POINTS STANDINGS
Priyanna Ramdhani 4
Greer Jackson 3
Pricilla Moore 2
Ayanna Watson 1
